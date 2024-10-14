Palmerston North Airport chief executive David Lanham. Photo / File

“We’re starting by creating our temporary terminal between now and Christmas, with the plan to move operations to the temporary terminal in the New Year.

“Over the next few months, we will be making some adjustments to entranceways and car parking, as well as shifting the cafe and rental car counters.

“This will allow us to establish the construction site, which will include a large marquee structure at the Railway Rd end (Eastern end) of the terminal over the valet parking area outside, and some internal hoarding to separate the construction zone from public areas.”

Once finished, the terminal will be 110m long and about 5000sq m in size, including the upstairs regional lounge, with three functional areas.

The western wing will accommodate space for baggage to aircraft transfer, airline offices, a cargo acceptance area and hold bag screening if required.

The double-height central portion of the terminal will include airline check-in, departure lounge areas, cafe, retail, a meeting room, a regional lounge and Palmerston North Airport terminal operations offices. The eastern end of the terminal will accommodate arriving passengers, baggage claim and rental car operators.

An airside corridor will extend the full length of the terminal, providing weather protection for embarking and disembarking passengers. The airport’s commercial operations will fully fund the project.

“While the enabling works won’t have a significant immediate impact, things will look different so we do ask that people visiting the airport allow some additional time to ensure they can find their way around, and get to where they’re going as easily as possible,” Lanham said.

“We appreciate the disruption and changes may present some frustrations, so we’re working hard to keep the process as safe and smooth as possible.

“We’re hopeful that our airport users will feel some level of excitement as the works start to become visible and we move one step closer to a better airport and gateway to our region.”

The new terminal building is set to become fully operational by late 2026.