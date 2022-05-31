As well as being a talented rugby player, Don McIntosh (centre) knows how to make his fellow former All Blacks Stuart Freebairn (left) and Neven MacEwan laugh. Photo / Judith Lacy

Stuart Freebairn was in London and running to an appointment when a distinguished gentleman in a bowler hat stopped him. The man said it wasn't dignified for someone in an All Black blazer to be seen running around the streets of the great capital. The man was former Governor-General Sir Bernard Freyberg.

Freebairn was part of the 1953–54 All Black tour of Britain, Ireland, France and North America.

The 90-year-old shared the anecdote at Rugby Jamboree II, hosted by the New Zealand Rugby Museum in Palmerston North last weekend.

Freebairn was born in New Plymouth and moved to Feilding in 1939.

He said he was always running as he never had a bike until went to Feilding Agricultural High School, where he made the second XV.

He found his feet at the Feilding club. "I had some good supportive people to encourage me."

In 1952, he played his first game for Manawatū and the following year was selected for the All Blacks. Freebairn considers himself lucky to have been selected as many fine players around in the early 1950s didn't have the same opportunities he did.

He hoped he repaid those opportunities to the Manawatū Rugby Union as he continued to play for the green and white hoops for the next 10 years.

Veteran sports broadcaster Keith Quinn interviewed Freebairn and two other 1950s All Blacks. Quinn noted Freebairn wasn't selected for the All Blacks again.

Freebairn said he didn't know why. When he returned from the tour he said he was going to spend the next year finishing his pharmacy studies.

"I was committed to my pharmacy for the next year and that give me a qualification."

His father's Depression struggles had left an impression on young Stuart and those around him told him to not put rugby ahead of his studies. He later owned Stuart Freebairn Pharmacy in Feilding and advertised in the Guardian's first edition on June 21, 1972.

He now lives in Havelock North.

Rugby museum director Stephen Berg said Freebairn was a speedy wing who scored 10 tries in his 14 games for New Zealand.

Former All Blacks Stuart Freebairn, Don McIntosh and Neven MacEwan, Theo Kipa - the oldest living Māori All Black, and Keith Quinn. Rugby Museum director Stephen Berg is behind. Photo / Judith Lacy

Don McIntosh, 91, said after his rugby career he took up bowls and the custom was to shake hands before the game. The women refused to shake his hand because of his firm grip.

"All the rings would come together on their hands."

A flanker, McIntosh represented Wellington and was an All Black in 1956 and 1957.

The third former All Black Quinn interviewed was Neven MacEwan, 88, who lives in Palmerston North.

Quinn commented MacEwan was a good runner for a man of his size. MacEwan replied his two brothers helped him to learn to run quickly.

"They were my critics and when they chased you you ran, I tell you."

Berg said MacEwan was a first-choice All Blacks lock for six seasons and mostly was paired with Colin Meads. MacEwan played in the 1956 series against South Africa, the 1959 series against the Lions and the 1961 series against France. He toured Australia twice and South Africa once in 1960.

Theo Kipa, the oldest living Māori All Black at nearly 94, also attended the jamboree. He also played for Auckland, Whanganui and Manawatū.

The first Rugby Jamboree was held in 2018. The jamborees are an exhibition of rugby - by the people, for the people.