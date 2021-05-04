10:32 lead singer Bridget Walsh to play at Snails in Palmerston North

London-based singer Bridget Walsh is bringing her environmental message to Palmy this Friday.

Lead singer of London-based band 10:32, Bridget Walsh, is playing in Palmerston North this Friday.

Walsh will play tunes off her new album, including 'Seedling', a single that dropped last month written with Troy Kingi.

'Seedling' is about saving the world and was written in the first days of the 2019 Extinction Rebellion occupation in London, after two of the band members visited the site on London Bridge that had been taken over by protesters.

"It was a pretty powerful moment, to see one of the main thoroughfares of London brought to a complete standstill with people singing, having picnics, skateboarding, marching, chanting and just hanging out in the middle of the city like it was a festival," Walsh says.

"People had also brought plants and trees from home so the bridge was basically transformed into this pop-up green space where everyone could just sit, and chill, and be."

Walsh is originally from Tāmaki Makaurau (Auckland).

"I ended up heading home and writing a whole set of lyrics for 'Seedling', along with the basic musical idea - but really it's just the hook that stuck. It kinda speaks for itself - and the idea of it being a seedling that can grow and develop with other artists' ideas and interpretations just seemed to be the right way to go."

Kingi (Te Arawa, Ngāpuhi, Te Whānau-ā-Apanui) started with the initial foundation of the band's track and added his own verse exploring the ideas and themes around Seedling's kaupapa, calling on people to look at the world around us, examine our choices and

make a change to help save our communities and our planet.

10:32's new album 'Aequus Animus' came out in March and is streaming now on all major platforms.

To celebrate the release, Walsh is home from a year in London lockdown to tour Aotearoa as a 10:32 duo with Kiwi drummer Jess Hix. The rest of the band are still in various stages of lockdown across Europe,

Also playing at Snails on Friday will be pop-artist VÏKÆ and vocal looper EJ Barrett.

The Details

What: Aequus Animus tour: 10:32 + EJ Barrett + VÏKÆ

When: Friday, May 7, 8pm

Where: Snails: Artist Run Spaces, 103 Taonui St

Tickets: $15 waged, $10 unwaged from undertheradar.co.nz