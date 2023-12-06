Today, we launch our summer series 10 Questions.
Clarry Rastrick is Palmerston North City Council’s facilities manager He has worked at the council for a year and has a background in project management.
1. This summer I’m looking forward to spending time with family and the kai on Christmas Day.
2. A highlight of 2023 for me was completing my Level 6 Diploma in Construction.
3. If I was in charge of $10 million to invest in Manawatū, I would spend it on youth. I’m unsure about the specifics, but perhaps we could enhance support systems or facilities for the youth in the city.
4. Manawatū's best-kept secret is its walkways.
5. I’d like to have a coffee with the incoming chief executive of Manawatū Rugby to see what its plans are to grow rugby in the region.
6. The advice I would give my 15-year-old self is to give everything a go and stay in school.
7. Describe Manawatū in three words: multicultural, vibrant, green.
8. The noise I wish I could never hear again is bass from my neighbours.
9. As a child, I was good at all sports. I was the kid who was always picked first.
10. I wish Manawatū had more high-profile concerts and live music events for the residents to enjoy and attract people to the city to help with the local economy.