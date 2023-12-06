Clarry Rastrick says Manawatū is multicultural, vibrant and green. Photo / Palmerston North City Council

Today, we launch our summer series 10 Questions.

Clarry Rastrick is Palmerston North City Council’s facilities manager He has worked at the council for a year and has a background in project management.

1. This summer I’m looking forward to spending time with family and the kai on Christmas Day.

2. A highlight of 2023 for me was completing my Level 6 Diploma in Construction.

3. If I was in charge of $10 million to invest in Manawatū, I would spend it on youth. I’m unsure about the specifics, but perhaps we could enhance support systems or facilities for the youth in the city.

4. Manawatū's best-kept secret is its walkways.

5. I’d like to have a coffee with the incoming chief executive of Manawatū Rugby to see what its plans are to grow rugby in the region.

6. The advice I would give my 15-year-old self is to give everything a go and stay in school.

7. Describe Manawatū in three words: multicultural, vibrant, green.

8. The noise I wish I could never hear again is bass from my neighbours.

9. As a child, I was good at all sports. I was the kid who was always picked first.

10. I wish Manawatū had more high-profile concerts and live music events for the residents to enjoy and attract people to the city to help with the local economy.