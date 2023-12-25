Palmerston North shih tzu Nina E Collins turns 4 in January.

In today’s instalment of our summer series 10 Questions, we meet Palmerston North shih tzu Nina E Collins.

1. This summer, I’m looking forward to exploring new places to walk and visiting my favourite outdoor spots, such as the rose garden. And one of my best friends, Louis the bichon frise, is coming to stay.

2. A highlight of 2023 for me was all the new friends I made. Every time I meet someone who wants to pat me I have made a new friend although I am shy at first.

3. If I was in charge of $10 million to invest in Manawatū, I would spend it on even more paths and parks for animals and humans to explore.

4. Manawatū's best-kept secrets are Victoria Esplanade and the river walkway.

5. I’d like to have a bowl of water with anyone who plans to buy a cat or dog so I can make sure they’ll be good parents.

6. The advice I would give my younger self is to not bark so much at people walking past my house.

7. Describe Manawatū in three words? Huge, green, windy.

8. The noise I wish I could never hear again is loud motorbikes. They’re very scary when I’m out walking.

9. I’m good at everything, but I used to be great at playing with my bouncy ball and hiding under the bed.

10. I wish Manawatū had more dog poo bins so Dad doesn’t have to carry full bags around so much.







