A highlight of 2023 for crocheter Chelsea Anglesey was getting to meet so many wonderful people in the art community.

In today’s instalment of our summer series 10 Questions, we meet Palmerston North crocheter Chelsea Anglesey.

1. This summer, I’m looking forward to getting outside and enjoying summer days with family.

2. A highlight of 2023 for me was getting to meet so many wonderful people in the art community in Manawatū. There are truly amazing people out there that I’d never have got the chance to meet if I hadn’t taken part in market days and groups.

3. If I was in charge of $10 million to invest in Manawatū, I would spend it on diverse types of community spaces, plus more places for people to dispose of their rubbish when on the streets. The rest I’d want to go to schools for much-needed upgrades.

4. Manawatū’s best-kept secret is the scenic river walks, it feels like they aren’t fully appreciated for how nice they are. Especially the further towards Ashhurst you go, the area is always quiet and clean.

5. I’d like to have a coffee with my old digital technologies teacher. She is such a wonderful woman and so supportive of everything I did and do now.

6. The advice I would give my 15-year-old self is don’t hesitate, you’re not too young to try and learn new things and live big dreams.

7. Describe Manawatū in three words? Unique, beautiful, community.

8. The noise I wish I could never hear again is cars revving for no good reason.

9. As a child, I was good at schoolwork.

10. I wish Manawatū had more artist-run spaces for everyone to enjoy no matter how much money or experience they have. It feels like money can limit creativity these days with how much things cost, especially for young artists.