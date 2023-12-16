Palmerston North Constable Connor Sparkes says Manawatū is diverse, wet and home.

In today’s instalment of our summer series 10 Questions, we meet Palmerston North Constable Connor Sparkes.

1. This summer, I’m looking forward to trading the Palmy sunshine for winter and travelling back to the UK to spend Christmas with my whānau.

2. A highlight of 2023 for me was joining the Youth Engagement Team with Palmerston North Police. The opportunity has led to heaps of awesome interactions with young people and the community.

3. If I was in charge of $10 million to invest in Manawatū, I would probably look at creating a local railway network to connect the townships, similar to Auckland.

4. Manawatū's best-kept secret is the Sledge Track at Kahuterawa Rd. It has great swimming spots, mountain bike trails and hiking tracks.

5. I’d like to have a coffee with Remy from Youth Space, as she’s really knowledgeable when it comes to all things youth-related in Palmy. She’s a great listener and I love to talk.

6. The advice I would give my 15-year-old self is not to worry so much as things have a way of working themselves out.

7. Describe Manawatū in three words? Diverse, wet, home.

8. The noise I wish I could never hear again is my alarm clock in the mornings.

9. As a child, I was good at music. I played guitar and was in a band with my friends at school.

10. I wish Manawatū had more pizza, you can never have too much pizza.