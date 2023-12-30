The noise, events co-ordinator Peter Sugden wishes he could never hear again, is his phone dropping into a toilet. Photo / Palmerston North City Council

The noise, events co-ordinator Peter Sugden wishes he could never hear again, is his phone dropping into a toilet. Photo / Palmerston North City Council

In today’s instalment of our summer series 10 Questions, we meet Palmerston North City Council events co-ordinator Peter Sugden.

1. This summer, I’m looking forward to going to Lewis Farms and gorging myself on fresh strawberries.

2. A highlight of 2023 for me was watching Spain getting thrashed by Japan in the Fifa Women’s World Cup, and experiencing my first stadium wave.

3. If I was in charge of $10 million to invest in Manawatū, I would spend it on initiatives that aim to end child poverty and give our most vulnerable children opportunities to learn, grow and succeed.

4. I’ll never tell Manawatū's best-kept secret but it involves an old-timey carousel, whipped cream, and a VR headset!

5. I’d like to have a coffee with my friend Chelsea because she is clever, and kind, and never fails to make me laugh.

6. The advice I would give my 15-year-old self is, “You are gay, and it is okay, your parents will accept you (in fact they already know).”

7. Describe Manawatū in three words. Windy, friendly, spacious.

8. The noise I wish I could never hear again is my phone dropping into a toilet.

9. As a child, I was good at reading fiction books.

10. I wish Manawatū had more affordable housing.