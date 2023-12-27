Palmerston North artist Naga Tsutsumi is looking forward to giving his hands and shoulders and rest this summer.

In today’s instalment of our summer series 10 Questions, we meet Palmerston North artist Naga Tsutsumi.

1. This summer, I’m looking forward to relieving shoulder stiffness caused by torturing my hands and shoulders by doing too much drawing. I’m also looking forward to doing nothing with my family for a peaceful and quiet summer.

2. A highlight of 2023 for me was having drawn a lot of monsters and books for my exhibition at Zimmerman Art Gallery.

3. If I was in charge of $10 million to invest in Manawatū, I would spend it on hiring Stephen King to write a 2000-page horror novel set in Manawatū. The goal would be to sell 10 billion copies with the city receiving 10 per cent of the profits.

4. Manawatū's best-kept secret is Limestone Creek Reserve Glow Worm Caves.

5. I’d like to have a coffee with other artists so we can inspire each other.

6. The advice I would give my 15-year-old self is to learn to play musical instruments, possibly the piano. I’m left out when my wife and daughter play music together.

7. Describe Manawatū in three words? Utopia for families (or better than Tokyo).

8. The noise I wish I could never hear again is screams by scream queens in horror movies, which I can’t really avoid as I sadly like such movies.

9. As a child, I was good at climbing trees (and then sitting and reading comics on a branch).

10. I wish Manawatū had more beautiful old buildings, built either with bricks or native timbers. More designated cycleways and lanes would be great.







