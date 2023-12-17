In today’s instalment of our summer series 10 Questions, we meet Manawatū Cyclone and Black Fern Layla Sae.
1. This summer, I’m looking forward to hopefully a sunny season and going to the beach.
2. A highlight of 2023 for me was debuting for the Black Ferns in front of my family and friends in my home country.
3. If I was in charge of $10 million to invest in Manawatū, I would spend it on some sort of free sporting facility for anyone to play at.
4. Manawatū's best-kept secret is that the Old Boys-Marist women’s rugby team was actually holding out until 2024 to win the women’s rugby competition.
5. I’d like to have a coffee with Rangimarie Sturmey because she’s the 2023 Cyclones Player of the Year.
6. The advice I would give my 15-year-old self is things happen for a reason - don’t be too hard on yourself.
7. Describe Manawatū in three words? Cobb, green, mighty.
8. The noise I wish I could never hear again is people chewing with their mouths open.
9. As a child, I was good at making hot drinks for everyone.
10. I wish Manawatū had more activities for people aged 16 and over that didn’t involve drinking.