Manawatū Cyclone and Black Fern Layla Sae says the region is green and mighty. Photo / Photosport

In today’s instalment of our summer series 10 Questions, we meet Manawatū Cyclone and Black Fern Layla Sae.

1. This summer, I’m looking forward to hopefully a sunny season and going to the beach.

2. A highlight of 2023 for me was debuting for the Black Ferns in front of my family and friends in my home country.

3. If I was in charge of $10 million to invest in Manawatū, I would spend it on some sort of free sporting facility for anyone to play at.

4. Manawatū's best-kept secret is that the Old Boys-Marist women’s rugby team was actually holding out until 2024 to win the women’s rugby competition.

5. I’d like to have a coffee with Rangimarie Sturmey because she’s the 2023 Cyclones Player of the Year.

6. The advice I would give my 15-year-old self is things happen for a reason - don’t be too hard on yourself.

7. Describe Manawatū in three words? Cobb, green, mighty.

8. The noise I wish I could never hear again is people chewing with their mouths open.

9. As a child, I was good at making hot drinks for everyone.

10. I wish Manawatū had more activities for people aged 16 and over that didn’t involve drinking.