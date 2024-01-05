Ashhurst School deputy principal Karyn Giles would like to have a coffee with Dr Farah Palmer.

In today’s instalment of our summer series 10 Questions, we meet Ashhurst School deputy principal Karyn Giles.

1. This summer, I’m looking forward to relaxing and putting my feet up, spending time with friends and family, and hopefully heading south for a catch-up with some close friends.

2. A highlight of 2023 for me was watching my Year 7 son grow, mature and navigate life as he nears teenage years.

3. If I were in charge of $10 million to invest in Manawatū, I would spend it on the youth. Supporting facilities for the youth to be able to thrive and grow to reach their full potential in a variety of fields.

4. Manawatū's best-kept secret is the bush tracks and trails. We are super lucky to have these on our doorstep.

5. I’d like to have a coffee with Dr Farah Palmer because she is genuine and a fantastic human being.

6. The advice I would give my 15-year-old self is don’t wish life to go too fast. Soon enough, you will be paying the bills and having to make those big adult decisions.

7. Describe Manawatū in three words? Windy, wonderful, home.

8. The noise I wish I could never hear again is a car hitting us after pulling out of a driveway.

9. As a child, I was good at anything sporty.

10. I wish Manawatū had more sunshine.