Harvey Jones says Manawatū's best-kept secret is the natural beauty of Pohangina Valley. Photo / Kara Jones

In today’s instalment of our summer series 10 Questions, we meet Ashhurst resident Harvey Jones. He is the chairman of Recap (Society for the Resilience and Engagement of the Community of Ashhurst and Pohangina) and a computer programmer/analyst in the School of Psychology at Massey University.

1. This summer, I’m looking forward to rest and recuperation.

2. A highlight of 2023 for me was an extended family reunion for a couple of weeks over Easter.

3. If I was in charge of $10 million to invest in Manawatū, I would spend it on activating tourism opportunities centred around the Manawatū Gorge and its park experiences.

4. Manawatū's best-kept secret is the natural beauty of Pohangina Valley.

5. I’d like to have a coffee with Massey University vice-chancellor Jan Thomas to jointly strategise options to improve the Government’s university funding model.

6. The advice I would give my 15-year-old self is to stay true to what you know is right.

7. Describe Manawatū in three words? Ranges, rivers, plains.

8. The noise I wish I could never hear again is the screech of brakes before the crunch.

9. As a child, I was good at brain teasers.

10. I wish Manawatū had more sustainable business options.