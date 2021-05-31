Rachel Bowen's If I'd Known: Selections for June in Palmerston North

The last Thursday of the month always means Block Party - code for food trucks and music in The Square. Photo / Greg Bowker

In our increasingly algorithm-led world of social media it's difficult for any event to break out of a bubble of existing supporters and into new territory.

This column seeks to subvert the algorithm and I encourage you to find and follow the artists, events or venues that we spotlight here on your social media channel of choice, and also tell your friends about them.

Palmerston North City Council has relaunched an events calendar on its website. You can use this to search by event category, date, location, cost or keyword.

There's a huge amount going on, so here are my selections for this month.

Queen's Birthday weekend in Palmy is busy for both book lovers and music fans. The Red Cross Book Sale takes place across the weekend at Barber Hall on Waldegrave St, with free entry and books for all interests and ages.

For the 54th Manawatū International Jazz & Blues Festival the city will host a variety of bands and musicians from across the country. This year's programme is based at Globe Theatre and brings us a smorgasbord of styles, including swing, big band, and the great American songbook.

My regular favourites are the Big Band Bash and the Gala Concert – but there's truly something for everybody in this festival including the free High Schools Jazz Competition on Saturday. And I'm always delighted to support the free programme of events in cafés across the city throughout the weekend.

You can find concert details and download the Café Scene booklet on the Manawatū Jazz Club website.

I'm excited to see Basement Theatre Company present Vintage Hitchcock from June 10-12. Basement is Centrepoint Theatre's long-running training programme for young performers.

Back to music, and on Saturday, June 19, Shannen Georgia Petersen, known to Palmerston North as one half of fruit juice parade, returns to The Stomach supporting Aotearoa's eminent emo duo Carb on Carb who are hitting the road again for their first tour since Covid-19. Tickets from undertheradar.co.nz for $12. The Stomach is an all-age venue.



The last Thursday of the month always means Block Party - code for food trucks and music in The Square. Support some of the best food trucks in the lower North Island, rug up and enjoy the winter market vibe on Thursday, June 24, 5-8pm.

As the weather turns colder let's embrace the opportunities of these indoor activities! Stay warm but do go out. I'll be back next month with more things you didn't know you could do in Palmy.

• Rachel Bowen chairs Palmerston North City Council's Arts, Culture and Heritage Committee. The views expressed here are her own.