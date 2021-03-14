New Zealand Symphony Orchestra violinist Elizabeth Patchett to play at Globe Theatre

Violinist Elizabeth Patchett will play a violin sonata by Handel in Palmerston North on March 28.

New Zealand Symphony Orchestra violinist Elizabeth Patchett performs in Palmerston North on Sunday, March 28.

Accompanied by Guy Donaldson, the concert will be the second in this year's Globe Sunday Matinee series.

Patchett started tuition on the violin aged 7, piano aged 9 and oboe aged 13. After completing a bachelor of music majoring in performance violin at the University of Auckland, she began her full-time career as an orchestral musician with the Auckland Philharmonia and six years later in 1993 joined the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra second violin section.

In 1997, Patchett received a Montana Study Award enabling her to spend four months in London studying violin with Maciej Rokowski and in 2001 travelled as a member of the Nevine String Quartet to Boston for chamber music tuition with the Lydian String Quartet at Brandeis University.

Elizabeth has toured and recorded as a member of the New Zealand Chamber Orchestra, and has toured for Chamber Music New Zealand as a member of the Nevine String Quartet. Throughout all her years as a professional musician she has been a passionate musical educator, working with thousands of primary and secondary school students all over New Zealand through the NZSO education programme and as a private tutor.

The programme will begin with a violin sonata by Handel before moving to a distinctive piece composed by New Zealand composer Douglas Lilburn – his Salutes to Seven Poets.

Donaldson will play at the piano one of Edvard Grieg's most popular pieces – To the Spring, before the performers embark on one of Beethoven's most popular pieces for violin and piano – his Spring sonata.

The Details

What: Globe Sunday Matinee series

When: Sunday, March 28, 2.30pm

Where: Globe Theatre, Palmerston North

Entry: Admission is by donation, recommended from $5.