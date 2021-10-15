10 Questions with Raglan musician Muroki

Muroki has picked up new influences and flavours from music in the streets of Nairobi on visits to his family back in Kenya. Photo / Rawhai Wetere

Twenty-year-old Raglan musician Muroki was the first signing to Benee's new label. His music's reaching more and more ears every day and he's getting set for a summer of live shows. We catch up in between surfing sessions for 10 questions.

How have the global pandemic and lockdowns affected you and your music?

A few gigs have been cancelled unfortunately, including ones overseas. It's also affected writing sessions and creating music videos.

Born in Coromandel and raised in Raglan — what's the best thing about your corner of the world?

Best things would have to be the people and the ocean. It's also much quieter than the city which is nice.

How does where you're from, and where your family is from, come across in your music?

At this point it seems to just be my song titles, haha!

What's the best thing about the NZ music industry? And the worst?

I like how small it is, there's definitely a community vibe between bands, artists and industry people. To be honest, I haven't really run into anything that bad yet.

What's your favourite song to perform live and why?

I have too many favourite moments in my set to pick one!

Muroki. Photo / Reagen Butler

What would you say to any young person thinking about writing and performing music?

Stop thinking and just get writing! Enjoy yourself, but don't drink on the first night of tour.

What are your plans for 2022? Where do you want to be five years from now?

Hopefully get overseas to do some shows and writing. Also release some more music.

In five years I hope to be carrying on with what I'm doing now, just on a larger scale.

You can only listen to one album for the rest of your life — what is it?

D'Angelo — Voodoo

You're putting on a music festival with any artists you like, alive or dead. Who's on the bill?

Lauryn Hill, D'Angelo, Outkast, Bob Marley, Michael Jackson, Queen, Jorja Smith, Billie Eilish, Frank Ocean, Hiatus Kaiyote, Skin Shape, Jordan Rakei, Tom Misch, Yussef Dayes, Kendrick Lamar, Kaytranada, Kanye West, Dope Lemon, Erykah Badu, Tame Impala, Khruangbin, Tyler the Creator, Goldlink, Drake, Jay Z, Beyoncé, Stevie Wonder, J Cole, Chronixx, Little Sims, Parcels. And the list goes on ...

• Muroki is scheduled to performing a series of shows over the next few months including Rhythm & Alps, Wanaka — December 30/31.