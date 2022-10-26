Sahar Tabar shocked the world with her ghoulish appearance. Photo / Instagram

Iran’s ‘Zombie Angelina Jolie’ lookalike has unmasked her real face after being released from jail.

Sahar Tabar, 21, had fooled the world for years with her dramatic look after allegedly undergoing surgeries to look like the famous actress Angelina Jolie.

She was dubbed a dead ringer for the Tomb Raider star, as well as being labelled a “zombie” and a “corpse bride” for her dangerously-looking features.

She sported a razor-sharp jawline, an oversized pout, icy blue contact lenses and washed-out skin, playing up the illusion that she had been dug up from a grave.

But she has since dropped the stunt and revealed what she really looks like in a TV interview following her release from jail.

She spent 14 months in jail in Iran’s Qarchak jail which is widely known as “the worst prison in Iran for women”.

Sahar Tabar revealed her real face as she was freed on bail. Photo / Iran State Media

She was arrested in 2019 for blasphemy and promoting public corruption because of her social media antics.

Sahar was initially jailed for 10 years but public unrest has seen her released early.

However, she has since revealed she never underwent surgery to alter her look despite speculation.

Instead, she claims to have doctored her images in the hopes of gaining international fame.

She told a state-run news outlet: “What you saw on Instagram was the computer effects I used to create the image.”

Explaining she “wanted to be famous since I was a child,” she believed that “cyberspace was an easy way”.

“It was much easier than becoming an actor.”

Social media users said she resembled A-lister Angelina Jolie - and the Corpse Bride. Photo / Instagram

Sahar told media she will no longer use Instagram despite her initial worldwide fame in fear of facing more legal action.

She went on to say she initially never intentionally based her zombie looks off Angelina Jolie, and regretted making scary and spooky posts.

“My mother was telling me to stop, but I didn’t listen.

“Sometimes the words of a stranger or a friend can be more important than those of a parent.”

Sahar hasn’t discussed publicly what her time in jail was like, but human rights groups claim her prison is riddled with torture, murder, rape, disease, and poor sanitation.

More than 2000 prisoners are held at the overcrowded jail, including violent criminals and female political detainees.

It is said more than two-thirds of inmates don’t have access to beds.







