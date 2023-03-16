Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall attend day 2 of the Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse on March 15, 2023. Photo / Getty Images

Zara and Mike Tindall didn’t shy away from public displays of affection yesterday as they attended the races.

Princess Anne’s royal daughter and her ex-rugby player husband embraced as they arrived at the Cheltenham Race course for day two of the festival, or Ladies’ Day as it is better known, according to the Daily Mail.

The couple arrived the day before for the festival’s opening, and looked just as dapper on day 2.

Zara donned a teal coat from Rebecca Vallance, which she had previously worn at the Princess of Wales’ Carol Concert in December. The royal wore a fascinator to match, while Mike looked smart in a pale grey suit.

The loved-up couple, who both share a passion for the races, aren’t afraid to pack on the PDA for the cameras, however, they seemed a little more restrained today compared to previous racing events in the past few months.

In January, the Tindalls had royalists in a frenzy when they attended the Magic Millions Festival in Queensland, Australia.

The love birds larked around with their friends, pulled silly faces in photos and shared a few passionate kisses for the cameras in what seemed to be a fun day at the races.

It was recently revealed that Mike and Zara Tindall spent their first date “getting smashed” in a pub.

Tindall shared the story of his first meet up with the Queen’s granddaughter on an episode of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

He recalled the couple meeting during the Rugby World Cup in Australia in 2003 at the Manly Wharf Bar in Sydney.

“I was at the World Cup, she was out watching,” he revealed on the survival reality show.

“I got dropped from the semi-final. I was pissed off and so I went for a beer with another guy who got dropped and a guy who was over [in Sydney]. They’d met her before and they introduced us and then got chatting.”

The pair quickly established they had chemistry.

Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall after their wedding at Canongate Kirk on July 30, 2011 in Edinburgh, Scotland. Photo / Getty Images

“First actual date, just went out for lunch locally. And ended up being quite a boozy one,” the former England rugby player recalled. “Then we figured out that we both quite like getting smashed. It was a good start.”

In response to fellow contestant Owen Warner asking, “So if you never got dropped you never would have met her?” Tindall responded, “Best decision of Clive Woodward’s life.”

The couple got engaged in 2010 and married the summer after, going on to have three children together: daughters Mia, 9, and Lena, 4, and son Lucas, 1.



















