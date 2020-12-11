Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Yvonne Lorkin on how to match organic wine to a Christmas feast

5 minutes to read

Wine writer Yvonne Lorkin, who picks the best organic wine for Christmas. Photo / Hawke's Bay Today/Warren Buckland

By: Yvonne Lorkin

Believe it or not there's a local, organic wine for pretty much every gastronomic goodie that Christmas can throw at you. Granted, you may still struggle to sort out something for Grandad to sip with

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.