YouTube star and former Aussie Rules star Mark Orval reveals cancer diagnosis

The 53-year-old former Aussie rules player, known as "AngryDad" around the world, took to Instagram to tell fans about the devastating news. Photo / Instagram

Australian YouTube star Mark Orval has revealed he is battling aggressive prostate cancer in an emotional social media post.

The 53-year-old former Aussie Rules player, known as "AngryDad" around the world, took to Instagram to tell fans about the devastating news.

"This is the hardest post I have ever done but I feel the need to do it for several reasons," he wrote.

"My life motto has and always will be about honesty, so as I go about my life I can't be fake.... so right now when someone asks me how you going I am not going to say 'I'm fine'.... because I'm not."

The father of three said he received his diagnosis from a specialist after a blood test several weeks ago "concerned" his GP.

"Sadly the events that have unfolded since have confirmed I have an aggressive prostate cancer."

"Exactly what this all means right at this minute is still unknown as more tests are required urgently to check for spreading beyond the prostate, at which point the final treatment plan will be formalised."

The YouTube sensation said that while it is a very private matter, he felt the immediate need to share a message with all men that are at risk of this disease — "to GET TESTED".

"I regrettably missed my annual test last year due to Covid and whilst that now doesn't matter and can't change things it highlights the importance of regular tests. 12 months earlier my results were perfect!"

Orval revealed that he lost his mother to cancer just a few months ago and learning about his diagnosis was "a massive shock".

"But it's the cards I have been dealt. This isn't about sympathy, rather it's about highlighting the reality of life as I am not the first and won't be the last to face a life challenge and believe me I will hit this harder than I have ever hit anything in my life."

Orval is a much-loved social media star who is known to millions of fans around the world as Angry Dad.

He rose to fame in 2015 when his sons, Mitchell and Dylan, began secretly filming his expletive-laden tirades and posting them on Facebook.

Mitchell then launched a career as an influencer and YouTube prankster after Angry Dad became a viral sensation.

Orval's daughter, Hannah, is also a notable social media influencer.

"You got this big fella. Love you," Mitchell posted on Instagram, while sister Hannah wrote: "Love you dad. All my love to anyone going through similar, it's such a scary process".

Orval's wife, Sharon, also paid tribute to her husband on Instagram after he shared his cancer diagnosis.

"Our family is heartbroken for you, but we are so proud of your courage and strength, just like your beautiful mum and dad showed," she wrote.

"While it's going to be a journey, we remain positive and look forward to our future and happiness. I'm mostly proud that your using your platform and this opportunity to remind all men to be please get regularly tested for prostate cancer.

"It's a very simple blood test and can save your life. Please do it."