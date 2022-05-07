Turns out there's a right and a wrong place to store your eggs. Photo / Getty Images

Turns out there's a right and a wrong place to store your eggs. Photo / Getty Images

Most fridges have compartments specifically designed to hold eggs - but is that really where you should be keeping them?

It turns out that to keep your eggs fresher for longer, there's a right and wrong place to store them, reports The Sun.

According to Chris Beasley from home insurance company Smart Cover, it might not be where you think.

"Eggs store best at consistent temperatures," Beasley said.

"Which is why you might find they keep better on the top or middle shelf of your fridge."

The door is one of the warmest parts of the fridge, with a less consistent temperature as it's being opened and closed throughout the day.

And if you don't keep your eggs in the fridge at all, it's time to get rid of that habit.

Most egg producers recommend that you store eggs below 15C. This means the fridge is the best place for them.

The Australian Eggs organisation recommends a "climate-controlled refrigerated environment" for eggs.

"The best way to keep eggs is to store them in their original carton in the refrigerator as soon as possible after purchase," the website states.

"Cartons reduce water loss and protect flavours from other foods being absorbed into the eggs. Storing eggs loose, or in specially designed sections of the refrigerator, is not recommended as this also exposes eggs to greater risk of damage."

According to UK Healthline, "Storing your eggs in the fridge is the best way to keep bacteria under control.

"A fresh egg stored at room temperature will start to decline in quality after a few days and need to be used within one to three weeks.

"Eggs kept in the refrigerator will maintain quality and freshness for at least twice as long."