This illustration has been stumping even the most observant optical illusion enthusiasts. Photo / Bright Side

Are you an avid optical illusion fan?

An image released by Bright Sun challenges viewers to locate a football hidden within a wave of happy pandas. Those who can spot the ball in 10 seconds or less are meant to be in the top 1 per cent of visual puzzle solvers.

This tough optical illusion is sure to test the skills of the most sharp-eyed players.

Despite baffling most viewers, football players and fans could have an advantage over others with the use of the sport’s ball in the Bright Side illustration.

Warning: Spoilers ahead.

Do you want to be in the top 1 per cent of all optical illusion enthusiasts?

Before you settle in to find the football, first, avoid scanning over the image with your eyes and get a timer ready to track your speed.

As you prepare to look for the football, remember to have your timer ready to start. Click go as you begin searching the illustration to pinpoint the ball hiding among the sea of happy pandas.

Is everything set up for the challenge?

Were you able to spot the football in 10 seconds or less?

You deserve a pat on the back if you were successful. You’re officially in the top percentile of those who have tried to spot the football in the illusion.

If you weren’t able to solve it in time, don’t stress! Reset the timer and have another go at cracking the puzzle.

Still struggling?

You can ease the pressure by aiming to complete in 15 seconds or less. If that doesn’t work, you can keep adding five seconds to the timer until you figure it out.

Feel free to scroll down to the image below to see where the football is located if you can’t find it.

Even if you can’t crack this optical illusion, there are plenty of others that you can try. Who knows, you might have better luck!

Optical illusions are designed with different goals in mind for the viewer to achieve.

