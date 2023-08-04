Your one-stop guide to Pacific Island food in Auckland

Pacific island comfort food. Photo / Archi Banal

Have you been craving a panikeke or chop suey and rice, but don’t know where to go? We’ve narrowed down the best spots in Tāmaki Makaurau to get your Pacific soul food fix.

Pacific Island restaurants are popping up around Tāmaki Makaurau, which is great news for those of us who crave soul food from Sāmoa, Tonga, Cook Islands and more. But they are often not the easiest restaurants to find, unless you know someone who knows someone.

A lot of these takeaway restaurants are family owned and run. There are also plenty of cafes run by Pasifika families offering classic Western treats, but this is a guide for when you want a plate of taro, chop suey straight from the warmer and a tub of chilled raw fish. So take a break from cooking and head to one of these popular spots.

West Auckland

Oceania Food & Catering Ltd

2C Archibald Rd, Kelston (opposite Kelston Girls’ College)

The Apineru family has been running this business since 2015, selling a wide range of Sāmoan dishes like lamb curry (kale mamoe), falai pi (lamb flaps with beans), mamoe masima (lamb brisket preserved in brine), palusami (taro leaves, corned beef, diced onions and coconut milk) and more.

The suafa’i (banana and coconut cream dish), chop suey, panikeke (deep-fried banana ball doughnut), turkey tails and keke mamoe (lamb buns) are popular items at this restaurant. “Tongans come here when they’re sick of eating lu sipi at home,” one of the workers jokes.

Oceania Food & Catering has plans to open another store in Māngere this month, for all their loyal customers who come out to their Kelston shop from various South Auckland suburbs.

Lamb curry and chop suey from Oceania Food & Catering Ltd. Photo / Sela Jane Hopgood

Ulutoa and Sons

1898 Great North Rd, Avondale/87 Māngere Rd, Ōtāhuhu (opposite Ōtāhuhu College)

This is a well-established family business passed down from generation to generation within the Ulutoa family. The restaurant and store started in 2005 in Avondale, and the Ōtāhuhu branch opened in 2012.

Popular items include the chop suey and keke pua’a (pork buns), but Rejoice Toetuu, whose dad is one of the sons of the Ulutoa family, says she highly recommends the fried chicken, which she prefers to KFC.

Sāmoan hot food from Ulutoa & Sons’ Avondale branch. Photo / Sela Jane Hopgood

Taste of Sāmoa

3/24 Henderson Valley Rd, Henderson (behind Caltex)

If you want to try mouth-watering, beautifully decorated paifala (pineapple pie), this is where you need to go. Taste of Sāmoa also does a tasty chop suey and its lamb buns were flying out the door when I arrived to browse the menu.

The family-owned business kicked off in 2018 and is proud to be serving traditional Sāmoan cuisine like fai’ai eleni (coconut baked fish), pig head and panipopo (coconut buns).

Sāmoan paifala offered at West Auckland’s Taste of Sāmoa. Photo / Sela Jane Hopgood

Polynesian Food Takeaway

1891 Great North Rd, Avondale

A lot of your favourite Sāmoan dishes and Chinese takeaway cuisine.

South Auckland

Tasu’s Takeout

3 Mason Ave, Ōtāhuhu

A Cook Islands family business serving, in my opinion, Tāmaki Makaurau’s best steak and mushroom on rice, paired with their renowned mainese salad. When I visited they had stacks of banana poke, a traditional banana pudding from Cook Islands, as well as pumpkin-flavoured poke, coconut buns and fresh Cook Islands doughnuts.

Tasu’s Takeout opened two days before the first nationwide lockdown and has been running since. Steak and mushroom is definitely a crowd favourite, which they also sell in loaded fries or as a roll.

When you place an order, instead of the traditional bell for service, Tasu’s Takeout incorporates its beautiful culture with a traditional pate or drum, featuring the words “beat me for service” carved in.

Tasu’s Takeout "Beat me for service" pate drum. Photo / Sela Jane Hopgood

Hala Hihifo

471 Great South Rd, Ōtāhuhu

A Tongan-led business proudly supporting its national teams Ikale Tahi (rugby union) and Mate Ma’a Tonga (rugby league), at Hala Hihifo you’re greeted with Tongan flags and wallpaper-sized posters of popular sporting figures like NRL star Jason Taumalolo. Walking into the kitchen and grill restaurant, you feel as though you have been immediately transported to Nuku’alofa.

Hala Hihifo has all your Tongan classics like faikakai topai (caramel sauce with flour dumplings), meleni (watermelon) and mango ‘otai; plus lu sipi (taro leaves with lamb flaps), feke loloi (octopus pieces cooked in coconut cream) and ota ika (raw fish).

Hala Hihifo banners outside the restaurant. Photo / Sela Jane Hopgood

Helu Vilikikihi

60 Atkinson Ave, Ōtāhuhu

Another Tongan restaurant offering plenty of keke ‘isite (fried ball doughnuts), sapasui moa or chicken chop suey, lu pulu masima (beef in brine and taro leaves) and talo Tonga or taro.

This place has a huge dining space, which is great for families, and the friendly staff are ready to welcome you in.

Keke ‘isite, Tongan fried ball doughnuts. Photo / Sela Jane Hopgood

Pinati’s Keke Pua’a

19A Queen St, Ōtāhuhu

One of the original Pacific Island spots in Tāmaki Makaurau, Pinati’s Keke Pua’a has been around for 23 years and is known for the keke pua’a (pork buns). Lamb buns, too, are on offer.

I enjoyed seeing its spin on the traditional panikeke, with custard and chocolate-filled keke both on offer, but you have to be quick because they sell out fast.

Pinati’s Keke Pua’a storefront in Ōtāhuhu. Photo / Sela Jane Hopgood

Evelina’s Polynesian Food

459 Roscommon Rd, Clendon Park2/143 Bairds Rd, Ōtara

Evelina’s Polynesian Food has been serving the community for 25 years, offering a wide range of Sāmoan dishes including chop suey, surimi with coconut cream, paifala and fa’apapa (baked coconut bread).

It has mastered home-made Polynesian food on the go with loyal customers piling through its doors, even on a wet winter day.

Hot food on offer at Evelina’s Polynesian food in Clendon. Photo / Sela Jane Hopgood

TANZ Kitchen

1 Piako St, Ōtara

This cosy takeaway spot is proudly run by a Cook Islands family. If you’re craving fresh, hot Cook Islands doughnuts, look no further. It also has mainese with steak and mushroom, chop suey and banana poke. If you want fish and chips to go with your mainese, that’s on offer too.

Viviane Cuisine

123 Carruth Rd, Papatoetoe

Viviane Cuisine offers Sāmoan soul food by the Viviane family, where you can get a comforting tub of koko alaisa, suafa’i, panikeke and pai penu (caramelised coconut pie). There are also hot food options that you can enjoy with cooked taro covered in coconut cream.

Its best-selling dish is the seafood boil, which comes in three tray sizes (regular, large and XL). The boil includes prawns, mussels, crab legs, corn (seasonal), sausages, eggs and potatoes.

Cabinet food offered at Viviane’s Cuisine including koko alaisa and suafa’i. Photo / Sela Jane Hopgood

Hunga Tonga & Ha’apai Diner

351 Massey Rd, Māngere East

This is a new Tongan eatery in the centre of Māngere East, offering finger-licking pork hock, lamb flaps and turkey tails as well as the classic lu sipi. Desserts such as puteni (pudding and custard) and mango ‘otai are made fresh each day — the perfect way to end a meaty meal.

Lu sipi sold at Hunga Tonga & Ha’apai Diner. Photo / Sela Jane Hopgood

Other Pacific food spots in South Auckland:

Parker’s Polynesian Food 47 Imrie Ave, Māngere

Eight Roses 13/225 Great South Rd, Ōtāhuhu

Polynesian Taste 285 Great South Rd, Ōtāhuhu

Sanbells Kitchen and Catering 139 Bairds Rd, Ōtara

East Auckland

Lisa’s Kitchen

201D Apirana Ave, Glen Innes (look for the Pacific flags)

A brand-new Tongan restaurant in the hustle and bustle of Glen Innes, producing delicious keke ‘isite, ota ika, corned silverside cabbage, pele sipi (lamb dish) and tukumisi (kina). Don’t forget to add a potato salad and crab salad to your meal.

Lisa’s Kitchen in Glen Innes, serving classic Tongan food. Photo / Sela Jane Hopgood

Tasi Pasefika Café

41 Farringdon St, Glen Innes

Tasi means “one” in Sāmoan, and the name of this restaurant is an ode to the suburb Glen Innes: the owners of Tasi say the tight-knit community of GI hosts a diverse group of ethnicities, yet beats as one and acts as one village.

Sāmoan favourites found here include kale mamoe, fai’ai eleni, fa’alifu manioka (cassava in coconut cream), ulu tao (baked breadfruit) and more.

Plus if you are looking for siamu popo jam (coconut jam), Tasi has it stocked in store.

Tasi sells Sāmoan hot food, coffee and cabinet treats. Photo / Sela Jane Hopgood

