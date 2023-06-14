Wife, 25, is accused of 'babying' her husband with the lavish lunches she makes him every day. Photos / Instagram and TikTok

A 25-year-old wife has been slammed for making her husband lavish lunches every morning to take to work, with some criticising the woman for treating her partner like “a child”, reports Daily Mail.

Liza Stian has gained a lot of attention on TikTok for her extravagant and intricate lunchboxes that she prepares for her spouse everyday - with most meals taking more than an hour to put together.

Stian even goes beyond expectations by baking her own bread, using duck-shaped bao and cutting her meats and cheeses into hearts.

The talented cook also tailors these lunches to a specific theme, such as a Pokémon lunch with Pikachu macarons and a Disney bento box with Mickey Mouse-shaped rice balls.

While some of her followers have praised the wife for her efforts, others have slammed her “traditional” perspective and have accused her of “babying” an adult man with cartoon-themed lunches.

Thousands of people have commented on her videos, wanting to know more about how and why she makes these extreme lunches.

“What, is he five years old?” a woman wrote in the comments of a Hello Kitty rice balls, teddy bear-shaped meat, and mini Oreos video.

Another questioned the wife, “Why can’t your husband cook for himself? He’s a grown man and needs to learn how to take care of his own meals.”

“I thought this was for a child,” a woman stated.

“A lot of your food is too girly - does your husband get bullied for bringing pink pasta to work?” another slammed the clip showing homemade beetroot pasta sauce.

Other social media users asked what her husband does for her to deserve such special treatment.

“Why haven’t you divorced him yet and started making these lunches for yourself?” one wrote.

“I envy your husband, what has he done to deserve this,” another woman said.

“I wish you were my mum because these lunches are perfect for kids, but not a grown man,” someone added.