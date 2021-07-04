Young Queensland mum and her son died within days of each other

Brooke Marsay died days after giving birth to her son, Max. Photo / Facebook

A woman described as a "real-life Disney princess" has died just days after giving birth to her son, who passed away 24 hours after being born.

Brooke Marsay died on Tuesday in a Brisbane hospital after giving birth to her son, Max, the Thursday beforehand, leaving her husband Ryan completely shattered, Courier Mail reported.

Ryan said the pair had enjoyed a "fairytale romance", meeting about two-and-a-half years ago and getting engaged within 12 months of their first date.

When Brooke, a prep and Year 1 teacher, fell pregnant on their honeymoon, "everything was perfect", Ryan told the publication.

About 16 weeks into the pregnancy however, she began having rib pains which were later found to have been caused by stage four bowel cancer.

The 31-year-old was treated for 65 days in hospital before giving birth to Max, who was born premature at 27 weeks.

Throughout her harrowing cancer battle, Brooke carried herself with "pure grace", Ryan said.

He described his late wife the "strongest, most beautiful person you could ever want to meet".

Ryan was a friend of former Bachelorette Angie Kent who paid tribute to her in a series of Instagram posts.

"Life is so precious. So unpredictable and can be so confusing and debilitating at times. This beautiful woman and her baby are now in heaven," she wrote in a story post.

"Hold your loved ones so close. Don't take life for granted and remember how blessed you are to be living your life.

"Even when days can be so painful. Feel the pulse of this moment. Love to you sweet angel and to your friends and family. Your smile will forever be embedded in our memories and hearts."

The reality TV star encouraged her followers to donate to Dry July, which supported people affected by cancer.

