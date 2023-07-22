Krystal Pitt (left), 24, died ten days after giving birth to her second child, Toby - pictured with her husband Brayden Yates. Photo / GoFundMe

A young father has been left widowed after the shock death of his wife mere days after the birth of their second child.

Perth-based Brayden Yates, 28, is reeling from the traumatic loss of his wife, Krystal Pitt, 24, almost two weeks after the couple welcomed their second child.

Speaking to West Australian, the young man recalled the terrifying moment he and his wife were lining up at a post office in Perth after visiting their son in the neonatal intensive care unit when suddenly Pitt said her chest hurt.

“I had her sit down and then pretty quick, she had a cardiac event,” Yates told the publication, later clarifying it was a heart attack his 24-year-old wife had suffered from.

Krystal Pitt was a “natural mum” according to her husband. Photo / GoFundMe

Once Pitt was on the ground, Yates performed CPR and a public defibrillator was set up before emergency services arrived stabilising Pitt and safely transporting her to hospital.

Yates said once his wife had been assessed in the hospital, she was placed into an induced coma with doctors optimistic she would survive the terrifying ordeal, however, things quickly took a devastating turn.

Pitt, who had a pre-existing blood condition, began deteriorating in hospital with doctors unable to stabilise her and she sadly passed away after blood clots formed in her lungs - which was also the trigger of her cardiac arrest.

Speaking to the Australian news outlet, a grieving Yates said despite his family’s loss, he is “grateful” that he and his late wife were able to name their four-week premature son together.

As well as their young son - who is reportedly doing well and set to be released from the hospital soon - Pitt is also survived by their 14-month-old daughter.

Speaking about the devastating ordeal, Yates said his wife’s death is a reminder to “cherish every moment” with your loved ones and “live to the fullest” as “you never know when your last day will be”.

He continued to say he will remember Pitt as a “natural mum” and said he intends to keep his wife’s memory alive by sharing videos and photos of her with their children and telling them “how amazing and caring” she was.

“I’ve got a heap of videos and photos that she recorded, especially during the first year of my daughter’s life, so I can always share those with her,” he said.