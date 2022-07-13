One woman's sandwich cutting caught the attention of many Reddit users. Photo / Getty Images

A woman has been branded a "monster" for her chaotic sandwich cutting technique.

A British foodie caused a stir on Reddit this week when she posted a seemingly innocent photo of her cut-up sandwich.

The sandwich had been cut into six triangles with a diagonal slice one way and two the other with the woman captioning the post, "Personally I believe this is the best way. Optional shapes and sizes, plus two extra pieces," but not everyone agreed.

Comments quickly flooded in with one person going as far to say, "You monster!", while another said, "Chuck it in the bin, then get in after it. Psychopath".

One woman has divided the internet with her sandwich cutting technique. Photo / Reddit

And the brutal comments didn't end there. "Is everything okay at home? Do you want us to call someone?" a person asked before going on to say, "The middle ones only have one crust! You need crust on at least two sides for structural integrity, no one wants a flappy sandwich."

However, one person seemingly stuck up for the woman and said, "Progress in society isn't made by those who are scared of change."

After the series of scathing comments were posted Daily Mail reported the woman then replied saying she had been cutting her sandwiches like that for "about a year".

Revealing the tactical reason for the small slices, "I make them like this to take to work, smaller chunks mean I don't have hamster cheeks if I have to communicate with people,"

"Because I kept eating four parts of sandwich at my desk then getting sad I had eaten all of the sandwich without realising and then there was none left. Six parts in different shapes means I actually look at and enjoy my sandwich."

After the foodie's explanation, some kinder comments rolled in with one person saying, "I like it. I get bored easily but with this pattern, there is a completely new little sandwich each time".

Another joked, "I kind of like it, smash the system".