Molly wrote an article about the complicated relationship she has with her husband. Photo / Instagram

British mummy blogger and writer Molly Gunn has gone viral for writing an article about how her husband used to be “hot”.

Gunn, who blogs under the name Selfish Mother, documents their relationship in the article, as well as her concerns that if she met her husband today she wouldn’t be attracted to him.

She wrote in the Times: “My favourite photo of him was taken (by me) on a beach in Ibiza in 2003 when he was a handsome DJ with curly hair, witticisms and ripped jeans. Sometimes I look at Tom now and wonder what happened to the Tom I met then.”

Gunn and her husband Tom have been together two decades, have three kids and have now posed together for a photo for her article where she grapples with her attraction to him.

The mum doesn’t rubbish her husband’s looks now, but she does admit throughout the piece that she preferred him when he was younger, before kids, mortgages and all the rest of it.

She added that she sometimes still “fancied” him but also admitted, “I look at this grown-up 45-year-old man, with this furrowed brow, a habit of talking with food in his mouth, an unfortunate green-gold gilet, and a cap (grimace) that hides his now coarse salt-and-pepper hair, and I think: who are you?”

Gunn’s decision to discuss the complications of her marriage and her husband’s looks has taken the internet by storm.

While some people enjoyed Gunn’s honesty, others were completely offended by it.

Of course, it doesn’t just end with the one article.

Gunn has popped up again to write an article about the body-shaming she received after she wrote about her husband’s ‘hotness’.

Her latest piece comes with the headline. “I was body-shamed by trolls after writing that my husband used to be hot.”