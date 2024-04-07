New data has revealed which nations have the highest average of sexual partners, with New Zealand and other surprising countries making it to the top of the list. Photo / Getty Images

New data has revealed which nations have the highest average of sexual partners, with New Zealand and other surprising countries making it to the top of the list. Photo / Getty Images

A new study conducted by researchers for World Population Review has looked at the average number of sexual partners that people in each country have during their lifetime, with the results ranking New Zealand as one of the most promiscuous countries in the world.

Turkey led the way as the country with the most sexual partners, with people in the country averaging 14.5 partners over their lifetime.

At the opposite end of the scale, however, India ranks as the most sexually conservative country studied by researchers, with Indian citizens averaging three sexual partners.

Although the US is commonly perceived as a country with an overly casual approach to relationships and sex, it failed to make it into the top 10.

With 10.7 sexual partners over the average American’s lifetime, the US came in at a humble 12th place.

The independent research organisation collated available data from 46 countries, analysed the results and organised them into an interactive map, reported the Daily Mail.

Using surveys to collect results, the data shows the average person has nine sexual partners during their lifetime globally.

New Zealand was ranked as one of the world's most promiscuous countries in a recent study. Photo / 123rf

Behind Turkey, Australia and New Zealand followed closely behind. Australians were found to have 13.3 partners on average while Kiwis had 13.2.

China and Vietnam were ranked the lowest after India, with the two countries respectively having 3.1 partners and 3.2 partners on average.

Researchers for World Population Review highlighted that dating and marriage norms in India, like arranged marriages and a severe taboo around premarital sex, probably reinforce a culture of sexual conservatism in India.

One survey reported more than 93 per cent of Indians were in arranged marriages, which take away the opportunity for them to explore with more partners sexually first.

The data results were drawn from a survey. Respondents were encouraged to fill in the survey with information on their sexual history, so there is a chance the findings may be over or underestimated.

Turkey taking the top of the list may come as a surprise to some, given the country has long had a traditional approach to relationships and sex. The researchers did not have an explanation for Turkey’s high number of sexual partners.

Out of Turkey’s 85 million citizens, more than 99 per cent identify as Muslim. Islam is generally viewed as having conservative rules around dating.

According to Muzz, a Muslim dating and marriage app, the general approach includes dating to find a life partner, refraining from premarital sex, and having a chaperone to accompany on dates.

However, new research hints that the use of dating apps for something more casual is on the rise in Turkey.

Australia and New Zealand ranked as second and third behind Turkey, respectively, but the two countries have a more relaxed dating culture. For example, young people have been brought up in a world of casual dating and most are not afraid to meet potential partners from the apps in bars, coffee shops or for dinner.

Turkey has taken the crown of the most promiscuous country in the world with 14.5 sexual partners on average. Photo / 123rf

Insurance marketplace Choosi published a report last year that found 62 per cent of Australians were active on dating apps, with 40 per cent preferring to use online dating to find a partner over alternative methods.

In other research, AppMagic found 12,000 Kiwis installed the dating app Bumble on their phones in January.

Turkey, Australia, New Zealand, Iceland and South Africa closed the list of the top five countries with the most sexual partners on average.

America’s place in the 12th spot, with an average of 10.7 partners, is probably also linked to the advent of online dating.

New research has revealed that over the past decade, the number of Americans who have found a partner on dating apps like Tinder and Bumble has grown 20 per cent.

However, employees at World Population Review made the point that the number of sexual partners Americans have changes significantly throughout each state, based on local norms, customs and culture.

To highlight the disparities between states, it noted the people of Louisiana reported having 15.7 partners over their lifetime. This stands in stark contrast to the Mormon-majority state of Utah, whose people averaged having 2.6 sexual partners.

India was ranked as the most sexually restrained country out of all surveyed, with the average person having only three sexual partners over their lifetime. Photo / Mike Scott

“The age at which someone loses his or her virginity can also impact the number of sexual partners he or she has. In the United States, people tend to lose their virginity at 17 years of age, on average,” World Population Review employees wrote.

The UK ranked comparatively low on the list, taking the 21st spot behind Chile, Serbia, and Montenegro with 9.8 partners on average.

Although the US and UK are alike in their dating culture and norms and access online dating services at a similar rate, the UK may be lower on the list due to the country’s smaller population.

The US has a population of over 330 million people, while the UK has only about 67 million people.