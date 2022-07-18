'World's hottest gran' Gina Stewart. Photo / Instagram

A Kiwi woman dubbed the "world's hottest grandma" has been forced to leave her home.

Gina Stewart, 51, claims she is followed around by paparazzi who have worked out where she lives on the Gold Coast.

She told the Daily Star that despite her huge Instagram following, she's "actually shy".

"I have been chased all around the Gold Coast where I live in Australia by paparazzi trying to catch me," she said.

"I don't give out my address and I had to move from one address because paparazzi tried to catch me outside.

"It got to a point where I wouldn't go out until I knew they had gone."

The Kiwi grandmother has amassed a cult following with her racy bikini snaps, which she regularly posts to Instagram.

She recently revealed the three-minute "secret" behind her ageless looks.

The mother-of-four and grandmother-of-one revealed that she endures temperatures of -110C to "rejuvenate" her body.

The hyper-cooling remedy is known as cryotherapy and is used for muscle fatigue, muscle repair, injury treatment plus general skin revival.

Stewart says she has been forced to leave her home. Photo / Instagram

The treatment involves enveloping the body or a localised area in nitrogen mist for three minutes and because a person's body works overtime to maintain its core temperature, it burns hundreds of calories per session – influencing the metabolism long-term.

"Cryotherapy is my number one go-to therapy. I firmly believe it is the reason why I feel and look refreshed. It's my fountain of youth," Stewart told news.com.au.

"I have been doing cryotherapy for a while and will keep it up as long as possible."

She said the AUD$50 treatment is what keeps her looking youthful, adding that she "freezes myself to -110C for three minutes a session".

The grandmother claimed it is "amazing" for skin collagen and health, adding it burns up to 800 calories per session.

"I have been doing it for a year now and have seen amazing results. I do it two times a week," she said.

When it comes to her diet, the Maxim Hot 100 Model opts for protein-rich foods and avoids alcohol.

Included in her daily skincare routine is rose hip oil, which she said is her "secret weapon".