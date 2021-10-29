Wondaleaf Unisex Condom: Malaysian gynaecologist creates 'world's first unisex condom'

The company says the unisex condom will "empower all genders". Photo / Wondaleaf

A Malaysian gynaecologist has created a unisex condom that he claims will "empower all genders".

Wondaleaf is a condom designed to be used on either a penis or a vagina and its creator, gynaecologist John Tang Ing Chinh, hopes it will empower people to take better control of their sexual health.

The unisex condom is made from a medical grade material that is usually used as a dressing for wounds. The material is strong and waterproof, but also thin.

"It's basically a regular condom with an adhesive covering," the creator, a gynaecologist at medical supplies firm Twin Catalyst, said, quoted by Reuters.

"It's a condom with an adhesive covering that attaches to the vagina or penis, as well as covering the adjacent area for extra protection," he further explained.

Because the adhesive is only applied to one side of the condom, it can be reversed and used by either sex.

The unisex condom will be available from December. Photo / Wondaleaf

"Once you put it on, you often don't realise that it's there," he said.

"Wondaleaf Unisex Condom's default configuration is an internal condom, but the centrally located non-adhesive pouch can be inverted to become an external condom," the product description on the website reads.

"Wondaleaf Unisex Condom's unique adhesive properties allow a user to wear the condom long before any anticipated sexual activity so intimacy will not be interrupted."

The unisex condom will be available via the company's site in December.

"Based on the number of clinical trials we have conducted, I am quite optimistic that given time it will be a meaningful addition to the many contraceptive methods used in the prevention of unintended pregnancies and sexually transmitted diseases," Tang said.