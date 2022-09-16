Voyager 2022 media awards
Marking 129 years of suffrage: Emma Thompson, Lydia Ko, Sporty Spice, Tami Neilson on changing the world

34 minutes to read

On September 19 Aotearoa New Zealand celebrates 129 years of suffrage. Canvas interviewed women from around the world, from actors, activists, and authors, who stand for change.

'I still can't look in the mirror and

