Leah Menzies revealed her mother died when she was seven years old, but make a shock discovery in an old photo. Photo / TikTok / speccylee

An Australian woman has shared a touching video of the moment she discovered her late mother crossed paths with her boyfriend.

Leah Menzies took to TikTok to explain she was saddened by the fact her mother, who died when she was seven years old, would never get to meet her partner.

However, in an extraordinary twist of fate and to Leah's shock, she would soon discover her mother knew her boyfriend quite well.

She discovered her late mother was her boyfriend's kindergarten teacher. Photo /TikTok / speccylee

Leah learned her mother was in fact her boyfriend's kindergarten teacher after spotting the pair in a class photo.

"Found out through this photo in his photo album," Leah explained in the now viral clip.

She shared footage of herself flicking through her boyfriend's album where she spotted the photo of her mother with her students.

"Me thinking my mum (who died when I was 7) will never get to meet my future boyfriend," she said in the video.

"Only to find out she was his kindergarten teacher," Lead added while showing viewers the 'class of 2008' image.

Leah's video has been viewed 12.5 million times with over 26,000 comments from people in shock.

"OMG SO DESTINY DID EXIST??? one TikTok user commented.

"That is actually incredible," another said.

A third commented: "Chills. Immediate chills," while a fourth described it as "unreal".

Leah's mum worked as a teacher at Agnes Goode Kindergarten in South Australia and Leah told followers she "immediately started crying" once she realised the connection.

"And that's how you know he's the one," one person simply put it.

"We have to get married now," Leah joked in the comments section.