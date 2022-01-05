Woman's next-level move after finding tampon in boyfriend's room

Lois went all out to discover the truth. Photo / Instagram/@loissa4

Finding another girl's items at the home of your significant other has to be up there as one of the worst discoveries you can make.

But while often these stories end up with a rather unhappy conclusion, this woman's, ahem, investigation took a hilarious turn that has left people seriously divided after it went viral on TikTok.

In a series of TikToks, British woman Lois Saunders, 23, revealed how she had been sitting on her boyfriend Finn's bed when she saw two unexpected items under his wardrobe.

It was a Tampax and Benefit mascara, with Finn heard laughing in the background.

Lois said she had been on Finn's bed when she spotted the Tampax and mascara under his wardrobe. Photo / TikTok/@loissa4

"There's a tampon and a mascara under Finn's wardrobe and he's in denial that he's had a girl here," Lois said in the first video.

"I'm not even joking it's right there."

While Finn claimed it must have been left by his room's previous occupant, Lois countered that there was "not enough dust on it to be old".

Determined to investigate where the items had come from, Lois decided to email Tampax headquarters herself.

People have praised Tampax's response to Lois' request. Photo / TikTok/@loissa4

Lois provided the tampon's serial number and explained she had "found it in my boyfriend's drawer" and was "doing some investigation".

Surprisingly, Lois received a response from a customer care worker named Grace, who said she would be "happy to answer your question".

Grace said the serial number Lois had provided meant the tampon was made May 4, 2018. Lois said the date cleared Finn and meant his story of it being left behind by the room's previously occupant checked out.

While the story had a happy ending, not everyone agreed with Lois' decision to investigate where the tampon had come from, claiming it was a "red flag".

"I'm not sure if this is genius or borderline psycho," one person joked.

"No trust in this relationship," another claimed.

Lois revealed the couple were still together after the incident. Photo / Instagram/@loissa4

But others defended "genius" Lois' actions and even applauded Tampax for their response to the incident.

"Men don't realise how smart we are though," one said.

"Tampax customer service deserves a 10/10," another commented.

"Grace at Tampax deserves a pay rise," one person wrote.

In follow-up videos, Lois explained Finn lived in a university share house and she had found the tampon and mascara during her first time visiting him.

"He says it wasn't him and I believe him and we actually are together to this day so very happy ending actually," she said.