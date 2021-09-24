Woman's 'gross' pregnancy reveal makes people sick

Watch: 'Disgusting' way woman reveals pregnancy. Video / Julius Dein

While there are many ways to break pregnancy news to your partner, one woman decided to get very creative – but her act has grossed out social media users as well as her partner.

After the woman took a pregnancy test which returned a positive result, she decided to freeze the stick she urinated on, and pop it inside an ice block.

However, in a video shared to Facebook, it shows the woman failed to place the cap back on the tip of the pregnancy test – in other words the pee-soaked absorbent tip was in direct contact with the ice lolly.

After freezing it, she then presented her creative treat to her partner who happily ate the entire thing until he reached the exposed white stick.

"Hey, I made you a popsicle," she tells her partner in the clip, which has been viewed more than 320,000 times.

He looked to be really enjoying it, until he realised what it was. Photo / Facebook

"Wow, I haven't had one of these since I was a kid," he responds, as he sucks on the grape-flavoured block.

The man filming asks the father-to-be how it tastes, demanding a "review".

"Guys, relax I am enjoying the popsicle," he responds.

But once he gets to end, he notices a "little surprise" with a confused look on his face.

After the woman blurts out "we're having a baby" the man realises what he is holding.

While he was excited they were having a baby - he said he was also 'disgusted' by his partner's creative treat. Photo / Facebook

"Guys, this is disgusting. I am very happy we're having a baby but … you peed on this and fed it to me."

However, as the news they're expecting sinks in, he then gets all teary before saying, "I am going to be a father."

While the video dates from February this year, images of him eating the pregnancy ice block and his reaction have again begun to circulate on social media with people describing the reveal as "gross".

"What would you do if you found out you were having a child through a popsicle pregnancy test?" one man wrote on TikTok.

"I'd be disgusted," another man responded.

"So she gave him like a frozen Peepeesical?" one Reddit user joked, while another commented, "One woman's p*ss is another man's pop."

A third added: "Wow that's just nasty", while others shared the puking emoji.