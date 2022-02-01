The woman says there is no way she can wear the dress after it arrived "much larger" than expected. Video / Delaney Sears via TikTok

The woman says there is no way she can wear the dress after it arrived "much larger" than expected. Video / Delaney Sears via TikTok

Ever ordered something online, only for it to turn up looking nothing like the website?

Well spare a thought for this woman, who bought a dress to wear to her cousin's wedding – only to be taken aback by just how, ahem, bridal it was.

Unsure of what to do, she took her dilemma to TikTok where she received a very divided response from people.

@savedbythedels shared a video of her wearing the light pink dress, which featured puff sleeves and a full skirt, on TikTok where it has been viewed almost 170,000 times.

"When you accidentally buy a wedding dress for your cousin's wedding," she captioned the video.

@savedbythedels added a joking "SOS", saying the dress had been "much larger than anticipated" so she "cannot wear it to my cousin's wedding".

In the comments, viewers were split on whether she could get away with wearing it – with some arguing she should wear it as long as the bride was okay with it.

"I would ask her! I wanted people to wear fun things like this to my wedding and I LOVED it," one person suggested.

"Depends on the bride! Ask her if it's too much!" another wrote.

Viewers who took to the comment section were split on whether she could get away with wearing the dress to the wedding. Photo / TikTok

"It doesn't look like a wedding dress at all," another said, prompting @savedbythedels to respond: "I know but I'm scared it'll attract too much attention! I never wanna take away from the bride."

Others disagreed, saying it would simply look too bridal in photos – with one person saying they "literally wore the white version of that dress to my own wedding".

"All the people saying to ask. DON'T," one person commented. "I'm a people pleaser and would say yes, but hate it. If you have to ask you know the answer!"

"It's beautiful but it will photograph white because it almost looks white on my screen, bride might not be thrilled," another said.

"Yeah, I'd be mad," one person bluntly commented.