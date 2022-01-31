Angelica Peck went out by herself after she vowed not to use dating apps this year. Video / TikTok

Angelica Peck went out by herself after she vowed not to use dating apps this year. Video / TikTok

A woman who wanted to meet new people without going on dating apps has shared a video of herself in tears after trying a new dating tactic.

Angelica Peck, from the US, vowed she was not going to sign up to any online dating apps this year and instead meet people by heading out to bars and clubs on her own.

However, in a now viral TikTok that has amassed more than 1.3 million views, Angelina filmed herself breaking down in tears after struggling to meet anyone during a solo night out.

"This year I am going to go the full year without using any dating apps," she began the clip.

"However, I still want to meet people so tonight it's Friday, I am gonna go out by myself."

She then flaunted her outfit where she opted for sheer top, jeans and black coat.

"OK that didn't go well and was a little embarrassing," she said after leaving a bar. "I'm gonna see if I can find another place to go."

She filmed herself breaking down in one bar, describing it as 'really hard'. Photo / TikTok

The Philadelphia woman then films herself in the bathroom of another bar in tears.

"Um, not going as planned," she said before the clip cuts to her crying in her bedroom.

"I don't know what I thought, like, I genuinely thought I was going to meet people. The jazz bar was too crowded, there wasn't even anywhere to sit. I am going to go again and keep trying," she said, adding "that was really hard".

In a separate video, Angelica said she was going to try do one intentional solo adventure a week.

She documented one of her solo nights out on TikTok. Photo / TikTok

She also formulated a "solo dating document" after taking suggestions from viewers. It listed places/venues to attend that were ranked from level one (coffee shops, library) to level six which included festivals.

"So, solo outings really resonated with lot of people which I am so blown away (by) and so grateful for all of the positive comments, suggestions and recommendations," she said.

"I am probably at level three. I can do level three pretty easy but level four not quite."

She has included "level three" to be things such as "sports bars during a game", dinner and happy hour, while level four is comedy shows, movies, concerts and art openings.

Angelica's clips have attracted an overwhelming amount of comments with fellow TikTokkers branding her solo act as "brave".

She filmed herself going to various different bars. Photo / TikTok

"This is actually remarkably brave. I'm sorry the night didn't end the way you wanted, but am genuinely proud of you for trying," one person wrote about her tearful clip.

"Learning to vibe solo is such an amazing thing! It's a learned skill. Just keep with it. I started with dive bars in Philly that are small and quiet!" another person added, while a third said the "key" is to avoid busy bars.

"Try a small cocktail bar or a dive bar on the weekdays," one woman wrote.

Others also shared similar experiences.

"My first solo night out I had the EXACT same experience. Cried as soon as I got home and felt so alone. We're so conditioned to be in groups," a woman wrote.

After many asked why Angelica decided to take up solo dating, she explained after going into the last year of her 20s, she wanted to be "super intentional" about the things she does.

But the experience hasn't fully discouraged Angelica, who said she is going to try head out on her own, once a week to meet people. Photo / TikTok

"Taking this journey is an opportunity to get to know myself better. I really think it's not a gender-specific experience.

"I really think it happens in your late 20s early 30s with this shift of people moving in with their partners, moving for jobs, living in new cities and not knowing anyone and it's so much more difficult meeting people at this age then it was in your early 20s.

"I also don't think it's a relationship status specific experience. Really, it's actually a journey of self love and independence."