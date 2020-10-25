Woman's brilliant comeback to creepy bikini ad request

Woman's brilliant comeback for a creepy bikini ad request. Photo / Facebook

A woman gave a creepy man more than he bargained for when he responded to her bikini advert asking for a photo of her wearing it.

Tess Wilson posted a picture of a black bikini she no longer used for sale in Facebook marketplace, offering it out for $7.

But her advert attracted the wrong buyer when a man responded with a creepy request.

"Any pics with being worn like to see what it looks like on before buying," it read.

Tess Wilson from the US advertised her unwanted swimsuit on Facebook. Photo / Facebook

Tess, from Georgia in the US, decided to get her own back on the sleazy buyer's demand, and enlisted the help of her brother, Kade.

Instead of her modelling the two-piece swimmers, Kade pulled a variety of ridiculous poses in the cossie – all while wearing a backwards cap.

The comeback has been praised online. Photo / Facebook

In one snap he stands with his hands behind his head, mimicking a popular pose often used by models on Instagram.

In another, Kade stands with one arm up and one down, his tongue cheekily poking out.

She responded by sending him snaps of her brother in the swimmers. Photo / Facebook

Tess then sent the man the snaps, sharing the exchange on Facebook where it has amassed 26,000 likes for the witty response.

"Well played," another said, while one described the clap back as "amazing".

"So did he buy the suit?" someone else teased.

Kade also received a lot of love, with one branding him "brother of the century".

"Your brother's bikini bod puts mine to shame," one woman added.

"Your brother just became my hero," another declared.

Last week another woman earned similar praise for getting her own back on a creepy man's unsolicited nude photo.

The random guy had messaged out of the blue, opening with a simple "Hi".

However, it quickly went downhill when he followed his innocent opener with: "My ***k can we talk".

What followed next was a half-naked photo of himself exposing his private parts – but at this point she hadn't even responded to his messages.

Rather than engage the man in conversation, she got the ultimate revenge on the creepy guy, sending this message back:

"AUTOREPLY: We have detected the transmission of unsolicited pornographic images of a potentially illegal nature [code: 36489-a] and your device's IP address has been forwarded to the police department pending an investigation.

"If you think this is a mistake, reply STOP."

In a complete panic, the man replies "stop" not once but twice.

He then quickly deletes his account in a bid to delete all traces of himself – but not before the woman had screenshotted the whole thread.

"Absolutely thrilled with this he's ****e himself," she wrote on Twitter, sharing the whole awkward exchange.

"Also lmaooo your man has truly wet the bed."

Her post has racked up more than 719,000 likes, as women praised her clever response – claiming they were going to use it themselves.