Woman writes to prisoner and falls in love with him

Katie and Danny met after speaking online and have since fallen in love. Photo / tiktok / @katiedanny12

Now days there are a number of ways to find a partner, Sometimes it is through dating apps, or co-workers or at parties.

But one woman has revealed how she accidentally fell in love with a prisoner after writing him letters.

UK woman Katie fell in love with US prisoner Danny after they became pen pals.

Despite being locked up, Katie flew more than 6500km to meet who she describes as the love of her life.

Now she's created a social media account to share their love story with the world.

According to Katie, Danny served has already served five years for offences that include: "Armed robbery, possession of a firearm and possession of controlled substances".

Unfortunately their plans of being together in the outsie world will have to wait another three years as he still has time to serve.

Katie documented her journey from long-distance relationship to meeting her love behind bars.

"I wrote to a prisoner and accidentally fell in love."

In one video Katie shows the letters they've sent each other.

Katie said: "He got my birthday tattooed on his ring finger."

In another of Katie's videos, we see her getting ready for her first in-person visit with Danny, which she described as "the best day EVER".

The TikTok page also shows Katie visiting the jail for the first time, where she looked overjoyed at meeting her boyfriend for the first time.

Katie opened up on her prison visit and said: "I was very, very, very nervous and anxious the whole drive there.

"I couldn't breathe, I felt a bit sick. I didn't know fully what to expect when I got there.

"I had to go through a metal detector, I had to change my top but I expected that anyway. This person came up behind me and it was Danny. It scared the life out of me.

"Obviously I hugged him, we were hugging for ages. I thought I would cry but to be honest with you I was so happy I was just so excited.

"We had four and a half hours for our visit. We had loads of snacks out of the vending machines, which was really nice.

"We got our photos – they were quite relaxed on the hand holding and stuff. And at the end, I got a kiss."

Katie then shared a series of emails from Danny after their visit.

Danny said: "Best day of my damn life. You are stunning, fun and funny! Beautiful!

"And best of all, you're MINE, considering if you still have me? I love you more after today. I wished I could have held you forever.

"You're just everything I need in a wife and I promise to cherish you forever."

In another of Katie's videos, she revealed that Danny sent her one of his T-shirts in the post.

She shared herself opening the parcel and said: "I have been waiting for this.

"I'm so excited, I can't wait to open it. I feel like such a weirdo sitting on TikTok sniffing a T-shirt.

"By the way the reason I have been going on about the smell is because I was telling him to wear it loads so that it smelt of him.

"You're not technically allowed but we did it anyway. Best day ever."