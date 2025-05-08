Part of Liesl Benecke’s Minion collection at her home in Perth, Australia. Photo / Liesl Benecke
Liesl Benecke took her two daughters, then 10 and 12, to see Despicable Me when it first hit movie theatres in 2010. It was life-changing.
“I was just taken with the Minions,” said Benecke, 52, referring to the tiny yellow creatures in the film, known for their nonsensical language, mischievous antics and passion for bananas. “It was like an instant love for them; they made me laugh.”
So much, in fact, that she bought herself a Kinder Surprise chocolate, knowing there would be a Minion inside. Then, she got a Stuart figurine and a Minion eraser. The more she bought, the more she liked them.
Soon, Benecke – who lives in Perth, Australia – had bobbleheads, blankets, Lego sets, shower curtains and water bottles with pictures of Kevin, Stuart, Bob, Dave and the rest of the squat, overall-wearing pranksters. The collection kept growing.
It‘s been 15 years since she started her Minion collection, and she has racked up 1035 Minion-related items from around the world, including two limited-edition Minion coins, which cost her about $150 each. She even has two Minion tattoos – one of one-eyed Stuart laughing, and the other of Stuart posing with his tongue out.
Last month, Guinness World Records awarded Benecke the title for the largest collection of Minion memorabilia.
“It‘s the best feeling ever,” she said. “When I got the world title, I’ll never forget that moment; I was just bouncing around.”
Everywhere she goes, Benecke is on the lookout for Minion mementoes.
“If anything is yellow, it draws my eye,” she said, noting that her collection includes everything from lollies and costumes to pillows and pictures. Her home looks like a Minion museum.
While she loves all Minions, if she had to pick a favourite, it would be Stuart. “He is so sassy, he’s very funny and he just does the most outrageous things,” she said.
She keeps a giant, 3ft-tall stuffed Stuart in her car. He keeps her company, and she knows it‘ll turn heads.
“Stuart likes to go for a drive,” she said. “I do it because I know I’m going to get a laugh out of people.”
Benecke works for the Government in the welfare department. She has Minions all over her desk.
“You do need brightness in that job,” she said, adding that she believes her co-workers have come to love her Minion collection. “If I’m laughing, usually the people around me are.”
She visits several local shops in search of new Minions, and looks for them every time she travels.
“I can’t resist; whatever it is, I’ll buy it.”
She went to Japan with her daughter in 2023 to visit the Minion Park at Universal Studios. She also went with her mother in 2018 to Universal Studios in Singapore for a meet-and-greet with Minion characters.
Many family members and friends are supportive of Benecke’s Minion fixation, and they are on the lookout for memorabilia.
“I call them my Minion hunters,” she said.
The hunters became even more important to her when she decided to apply for the Guinness World Record in April 2024.
“My partner and I were talking one day, and he said, ‘You’ve got a lot of Minions,’ and I said, ‘I’ve got the most Minions ever,’” she recalled.
She decided to make it official. She looked online and saw there was no record-holder for the largest collection of Minion memorabilia. The minimum number she needed for the record was 1000, and none could be duplicates.
Benecke had only about 800 distinct Minion items, as many of her pieces are duplicates. She decided to collect an additional 200 to set the record, and leaned on her Minion hunters.
Getting the title proved harder than she anticipated. It took several months before she surpassed the 1000 mark. She bought lots of merchandise from the Despicable Me 4 film,as well as Minion gift bags, wrapping paper and more figurines. Her most recent purchase was three crystal figurines from Swarovski.
“It‘s not easy to break a world record,” she said, explaining that she had to photograph every item and record a video counting them all – which took an entire day. Two witnesses had to be present.
But it was worth it.
“It had taken such a long time, and so much work, and so many people were involved. I was so excited. I was like a little kid.”
Guinness World Records commended her for her dedication.