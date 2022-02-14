Natasha Crown has undergone six surgeries to fulfill her dream. Photo / Instagram

Natasha Crown has undergone six surgeries to fulfill her dream. Photo / Instagram

It's Natasha Crown's dream to have the world's biggest bum. So far, it's cost her $215,000 - and trouble finding a man who isn't "scared" to date her.

According to The Sun, Serbian born Crown, who now lives in Sweden, has undergone six surgeries to enlarge her posterior. Because, as Crown believes, "the bigger the booty, the better".

But while she is very pleased with the results of her surgeries, it appears her "body shape and personality scares men", The Sun reports.

"I'm famous for my big bum.

"My last relationship was seven years ago. I am pretty extreme so I think people are afraid of me," says Crown, who on an episode of plastic surgery show Botched shared she had "broken chairs, beds and people with my bum."

READ MORE: • Botox and dermal fillers: The truth about cosmetic surgery in New Zealand

"It's scary for men. You have my personality, and then you have my body and then you have everything else on top of that. It's extreme," says Crown, who has amassed a following of two million fans on Instagram.

Her first surgery, aged 20, was a "Brazilian butt lift". In January, Crown, now 29, underwent her sixth procedure, according to The Sun.

"I've spent around US$150,000 (NZ$215,000)," says the plus-size model.

In 2018, the Daily Mail reported that Crown gained 25kg in order to have more fat to transfer to her behind when it came to going under the knife.

And according to The Sun, Crown's journey began when she started working out at the gym.

"... then I had an idea to pump my ass. And then my journey started from there. Bigger is always better.

"Hopefully I will find someone one day."