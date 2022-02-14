The woman recalled the time she had to tell her family she accidentally got pregnant. Photo / Charity Grace, TikTok

The woman recalled the time she had to tell her family she accidentally got pregnant. Photo / Charity Grace, TikTok

A woman has gone viral on TikTok after sharing the hilarious way she told her family she accidentally got pregnant when she was 18.

Charity Grace described on TikTok how she had to break the news to her family that she had fallen pregnant when she was still a teenager.

She revealed that she used a Bob Ross painting to make the announcement, by photoshopping the ultrasound photo and a positive pregnancy test, alongside the quote: "there are no mistakes, just happy little accidents".

Her TikTok video has been viewed more than a quarter of a million times, with users finding it hilarious and recalling other funny ways they had announced pregnancies (or had them announced to them).

"LMFAOOO omg I should've done this. I wanted the OB to type 'surprise shawtyyy' on the ultrasound but I was too nervous to ask," one person wrote.

"I sent my dad a photo of the scan and said, 'Remember how you always used to say when you were my age you had 2 children'," someone else commented.

"I was 20 - my friend and I showed up at my parents' house, put a hamburger bun in the oven, told my mum to check the oven, ran out and drove off," another TikTok user recalled.

Another TikTok user had a Bob Ross memory of their own: "An episode of Bob Ross was how my parents told me I was an accident," they wrote.