A Kiwi woman's post calling out a range of pre-chopped vegetables has seriously backfired after she was accused of "ableism" for suggesting others might be "too busy to chop a dang onion".

The woman shared a photo of a range of Countdown products, including diced onion and sliced spring onions, to popular Wellington group Vic Deals and asked: "Are you for real?"

"Please tell me you're not too busy to chop a dang onion," she added.

The response to her comment came swiftly.

"Think about accessibility before you place judgment on others," one wrote, a sentiment expressed frequently throughout the comments

Users pointed out that the products are useful for people living with arthritis or Parkinson's and enabled them to retain some independence.

The woman called out those who would buy the pre-chopped veges - but was swiftly called out herself.

One woman shared that she avoids cutting vegetables because she is on blood thinners and feared the consequences of accidentally cutting herself, pointing out that the original poster likely buys frozen veges "but no one takes photos of them".

"It's the ableism for me," one commenter dryly noted.

One downside of the convenient pre-chopped products was pointed out, with some questioning the need for the products' plastic packaging - which are labelled as recyclable.

What price convenience?

Anyone wanting the ease of pre-chopped veges might find that the convenience pushes their already-growing shopping bill out further, with Countdown offering 180g of diced white onion for $2.50 compared to $2.99 per kg of fresh onions.

That puts the pre-diced option at nearly $1.40 per 100g compared to 30c for 100g of fresh onions.

A similar premium is found on other pre-chopped products, such as the diced pumpkin which costs $6.50 for 400g compared to $4 for a Crown pumpkin.