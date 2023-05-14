Concerns billion dollar cyclone recovery budget may not go far enough for regions, Christopher Luxon lagging behind in new poll and a "technical error" launches a rocket at southern Israel in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A young mum has revealed her dismay at busting her bestie breastfeeding her baby, saying she never expected her mate to take such an outrageous liberty.

Malaysian mother and TikTok user Afieqahhasanah shared the tale online, telling of her shock at discovering her pal in the act and the outrageous twist that followed.

Afieqahhasanah explained that she briefly left her child, Haider, with her friend as she prepared for a family event, Asia One reported.

“I was busy carrying things, and when I arrived, she asked me for Haider, so I just gave him because she was someone close to me. I didn’t expect that she could do such a thing,” she reportedly said in the TikTok, which quickly went viral.

“But suddenly while I was carrying those things, I saw that she was, like, doing something... Turns out, she was breastfeeding Haider.”

She said her friend excused her behaviour by claiming the child was crying, which didn’t wash with Afieqahhasanah, who knew she had just breastfed the child herself.

“I’ll be haunted by this incident,” she said.

“Which mother can accept her baby being directly breastfed by someone else while the mother herself has breastmilk?”

But that wasn’t the end of the betrayal.

Her mother later caught the friend doing it again and the young mum now admits she is “having a tough time” trying to get over what happened.

“It’s difficult for me to trust other people now. I’m very disheartened. I take good care of my children, ensuring that nobody randomly kisses or hugs them because I’m afraid of them getting infected by diseases.”

Plunket NZ recommends women breastfeed their own babies, providing a raft of reasons why it is beneficial, including:

Being breastfed gives your baby protection against some illnesses

Breastfeeding may protect against a raft of things like eczema, asthma, reflux, some bowel diseases, and some childhood cancers. It may also reduce the risk of obesity and type 2 diabetes later in life

A baby in a whānau with food allergies may have less risk of developing allergies if they’re breastfed

Breast milk may protect babies from diarrhoea, ear infections and respiratory infections. If they do get an infection, breastfed babies usually won’t be so ill.



