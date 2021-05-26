Woman shares gross footage after her 16-hour 'accidental' bath

A woman has revealed what happened to her feet after she "accidentally" spent 16 hours in the bath leaving thousands shocked. Photo / TikTok

A woman has revealed what happened to her feet after she "accidentally" spent 16 hours in the bath leaving thousands shocked. Photo / TikTok

A woman was left begging for help after she revealed her feet had turned grey and severely wrinkled after she accidentally lay in the bath for 16 hours.

Viewers were left shocked and disturbed by the state of her feet.

TikTok user @msdanalee shared a video online, that has now been watched more than 300,000 times, asking for advice, after her incredibly long bath left her feet all shrivelled up.

"What an accidental 16hr bath looks like omg," she said and asked: "How do I revert my feet fast plz? (sic)".

The woman filming claimed her feet turned grey. But there was one question that hundreds of viewers were left wanting an answer for: Why was she in the bath for 16 hours?

Wanting to know why she was in there that long, one person commented: "Wait, but how was [it] an accident?"

Another quizzed: "How did you not drown?"

A third wrote: "What the water gets cold after like 30-40 mins what were you still doing in there?"

"How do you accidentally take a 16-hour bath? My water gets freezing after 30 minutes," agreed another.

While the woman didn't reveal why she was in the bath for 16 hours, most speculated she must have fallen asleep.

Some were concerned she would be left with trench foot, a serious condition that results from your feet being wet for too long.

It can cause your feet to lose circulation and nerve function and can lead to more severe complications if left untreated like blisters, gangrene, ulcers and permanent nerve damage.

Healthline suggests resting and elevating the foot and cleaning and drying your feet and wearing socks to get them warm, or use heat packs