Holly Joyce, 27, married Dougie - a bare-knuckle fighter and the UK's most "high profile" traveller - after meeting online in 2019. Photo / Instagram/dougiejoyce

A former air hostess who gave up her career to marry a traveller has revealed she can no longer work and can't leave the house without her husband.

Holly Joyce, 27, married Dougie – a bare-knuckle fighter and the UK's most "high profile" traveller – after meeting online in 2019.

But despite not growing up in the Irish traveller community, Holly has had to embrace Dougie's "traditional" way of life after tying the knot, revealing she's "given up" her old life in order to obey her husband.

"The biggest difference being a traveller's wife is you must respect your husband – what he says goes," she told The Mirror.

"He wouldn't want me out at parties without him, we'd always go together. He's the man, so he can go out if he wants, but I'm the woman so I can only go out with him."

Holly – who had never dated a traveller before she met Dougie – has embraced traveller life, despite her family's initial hesitancy.

"I can go to the salon or out to the shops on my own, but he's very protective and worries about my safety if I'm out alone," she explained.

"I don't feel like I'm missing out because if I want to do something I just ask Dougie and we can do it together.

"I'd rather be with him anyway."

She also loves the lavish life travellers are known for, enjoying an extravagant wedding that cost more than $100,000 and taking luxury holidays.

The couple's OTT nuptials included four Rolls Royces and champagne on tap – with Holly walking down the aisle in a designer gown that cost more than $20,000.

Despite being a fancy affair, there were still strict traveller rules to abide by, with the wedding segregated to keep the men and women apart.

Dougie earns his living running a notorious "Fight Club" and is regularly "challenged to fights".

However, his violent occupation has no impact on how he treats his wife, with Holly claiming he spoils her "like a princess".

"Family is so important to travellers," Holly told the British publication.

"I remember being so impressed by how Dougie treats his mum. He never answers back to his mother and has so much respect for her.

"He buys her flowers, designer shoes, and anything she wants.

"The way a man speaks to his mum says a lot, and Dougie has always been so loving and respectful towards her."

Holly also said there was a "lot of pressure" among the women in the community, with many competing to have the best designer bags, shoes and jewellery.

She also said she's expected to keep her home perfect and waits on her husband hand and foot.

"Dougie expects the house to be perfect, and to be looked after when he comes home from work," she said.

"He doesn't even make his own drinks. It's quite different to my past relationships and it took some getting used to at first, but he looks after me and provides for our family so I'm happy to do it."

However, Holly insists she has no issue with her new life, saying: "If he's happy, I'm happy."

On Instagram, the couple – who have a daughter together – regularly flaunt their luxury lifestyle.

Recently the pair took a holiday to the Greek island of Santorini, later jetting off to Marbella in Spain.

The couple's unorthodox life has been featured in an Amazon Prime film The Joyce Family Documentary.