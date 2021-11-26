Woman reveals 'unhinged' act to try make her ex-boyfriend jealous

A self-confessed “unhinged” ex-girlfriend has revealed the extreme lengths she would go to just to make her ex jealous. Video / @disappointedchef

A self-confessed “unhinged” ex-girlfriend has revealed the extreme lengths she would go to just to make her ex jealous. Video / @disappointedchef

A woman has admitted to going to extreme lengths to deceive her ex-boyfriend on social media.

The woman named Allie shared with her followers on TikTok that during a bad break up in 2018, she would post Instagram stories but block all her followers from seeing them except for her ex as an attempt to gain his attention.

And the chaos didn't stop there, she continued to say she would go as far as hiding in her closet with the lights off to make it look like she was in a club.

"Back in 2018 I was going through a really bad break up and I engaged in this absolutely unhinged behaviour where I would hide my Instagram story from every single person that followed me except my ex-boyfriend."

Allie revealed she would hide in her closet and take a picture to make it look like she was in a club. Photo / Tik Tok

In one of the photos posted to her story, Allie can be seen wearing a short black dress and heels, as if she were going to a club however the story behind the picture was very different.

The TikTok user said in the video, "This is from New Year's Eve of 2018. I actually did not go out that night.

"I put on this outfit, put on jewellery, did my makeup, put on heels to take this photo – and then I went and sat downstairs with my mum and my sister."

She went on to reveal yet in another Instagram story she took a picture in the back of a taxi, "This next one had a very specific purpose. I ended up staying the night at someone's place. This was taken in the Uber ride home the next morning.

"The point I was trying to get across was that I was Uber-ing home the next morning. I wanted him to think that I had hooked up with somebody and was heading home."

The woman said the night she posted this photo didn't go out, instead, she hung out with her mother and sister. Photo / Tik Tok

While Allie says she took the situation seriously at the time she now thinks it is hilarious and has no problem revealing her embarrassing break-up coping mechanisms to the world.

It comes as a relief to many viewers who admitted in the comment section they too have been guilty of doing the same thing.

One person wrote, "I have absolutely done this too but I filtered it so his friends would see too, just in case they talked about me or a post I made".

While another said, "Breakups make you do wild things, we've all been there"

Since being posted, the video has been liked over 200,000 times.