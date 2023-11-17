A woman has been inundated with requests from co-workers to swap her Christmas Day leave.

A UK call centre employee has been harshly dubbed selfish for having Christmas Day off - because she refuses to swap with co-workers who have children.

The NHS worker revealed that she’s worked the family holiday in the past.

So she was “delighted” to be able to spend the day with family this year, reports The Sun.

However, she has since been overwhelmed with shift swap requests from her fellow employees, who believe she doesn’t deserve the day off as she has no children.

Chatting to Mumsnet, she said: “I have a job in a 111 NHS call centre, the office is open 24 hours, seven days a week.

“I have just been given my Christmas rota and to my delight I have been given off Xmas day, which I have worked previous years.

"Am I being unreasonable for thinking that I do not (apparently) deserve to have a Christmas off with my family, who have had a rough year, all for the sake of those who have children, who have been off previous years?"

“Now I have had an influx of colleagues who have children, asking me to cover their shifts since ‘I have no children’.”

She went on: “So, my question is, am I being unreasonable for thinking that I do not (apparently) deserve to have a Christmas off with my family, who have had a rough year, all for the sake of those who have children, who have been off previous years?”

The thread quickly gained more than 700 comments, with social media users divided on the issue.

Many agreed with the call centre employee, with one insisting: “Christmas is not just for kids, you are 100% entitled to have Christmas Day off.”

Another wrote: “My answer to this one used to be ‘I may have no children but I am someone’s child’. Enjoy your day off.”

A third angrily stated: “It doesn’t matter if someone has little children, adult children, a terminally ill parent, or a needy cat.

“If they have come up on the rota for Christmas Day at home then it is up to them if they want to take it.

“Wheedling blackmailers claiming their children’s lives will be devastated if they don’t have Christmas Day together need to wind their entitled necks in.”

“Don’t back down, you deserve Christmas off,” a fourth assured her.

“People know it’s a rota system. They weren’t worrying about you working last year.”

While a fifth chimed in: “I grew up with parents who worked shifts. Sometimes they worked Christmas Day. I’ve made it to adulthood unscathed by this.”

Others, however, thought the worker was being selfish for refusing to swap her shift.

One mum said: “It’s sucky working when you have young kids the magic only lasts so many years.”

Another social media user chimed in: “While you do have a right to the day off I do think it’s selfish and parents with young children should be given priority.”

A third went on: “There is a tiny window between being able to understand Christmas Day and being able to understand parents jobs, from about 3-5 years.

“So I sort of understand a parent in those situations. But any older, the kids do understand. “

A fourth echoed: “It is a bit sad to not be able to spend Christmas with your kids if they are young, adults not so much.”