Woman has 'adulterer' written on unfaithful husband's headstone

Her decision split the family. Photo / 123RF

A woman who endured her husband's infidelity in life took her revenge in death, leaving a reminder to the world of who her late partner really was.

The tale was shared on social media by the couple's adult son, who sought advice on whether his mother's actions were appropriate and if he should intervene.

Taking to Reddit to ask other users, he explained the story in detail.

"My father and mother had a very bitter marriage towards the end of his life, he had a long-running affair with another married co-worker and got her pregnant before he passed," he wrote.

"He was planning to leave mom, skip the country and move to Canada to start a new life with her. They had a house picked out and all.

"He had moved out and was living with his co-worker when he suddenly died of a heart attack while having sex. Divorce papers were never filed, no legal separation. They were in the process of moving all things legal. But on paper, they were still happily married."

Then the son shared what his mother did next.

"Well, my mom was hurt and petty and marked his gravestone as 'In loving memory of John Doe, son, husband, father and adulterer'."

He claimed that the act had left his father's family and new partner upset and asking him to intervene to remove the inscription.

"I personally think it's fine, that's who he was," the son wrote.

"He was all of those things. And since it's my mom's plot, I can't do anything.

"Am I the a**hole?"

Users reacted in support of the jilted mum, labelling her an "icon" and an "MVP" for her stance.

"Can she adopt me? I wish I had a mom this ballsy," one person joked

But some felt the mum had gone too far.

"Yes, he cheated and that's rubbish. But he was a living complex human being who's not even been afforded dignity in death," one person argued.

"Feel a bit sick reading these comments cheering it on."