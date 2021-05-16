Woman gives birth to 5.6kg baby that's already the size of a three-year-old

Erika Weber shared the story with her 9550 followers. Photo / TikTok

A mother has taken to social media to show off her whopping 5.6kg baby, which has been described as "already the size of a 3-year-old".

Viewers were left truly stunned after seeing the size of the mum's newborn in a video online.

The mum's video was in response to a question from one person who asked: "I wanna see who had the biggest baby. Whoever sees this video, tell me the weight of your biggest baby."

Mum @erikasilenceweber then responded to the request, saying she was due to have a C-section due to the size of her baby but went into labour a day early.

"So everyone keeps tagging me in this and telling me I should do this.

"At 37 weeks I went in for an ultrasound and my son was weighing in at 9lb 15oz so we scheduled for a c-section.

"I ended up being put into labour the day before c-section and I still went with a c-section because the doctor highly advised that, and ... I had a baby that was 12lbs 6oz!"

The video has attracted more than six million views with one joking the baby "should already be paying taxes".

"Bro came out with a whole credit score," one wrote.

Now six months old, her son is already wearing clothing meant for 18-month-olds. Photo / TikTok

Another said: "So you gave birth to a football player."

While another joked: "That child came out already three years old."