Woman gives birth to 5.6kg baby that's already the size of a three-year-old

A mother has taken to social media to show off her whopping 5.6kg baby, which has been described as "already the size of a 3-year-old".
Viewers were left truly stunned after seeing the size of the mum's newborn in a video online.
The mum's video was in response to a question from one person who asked: "I wanna see who had the biggest baby. Whoever sees this video, tell me the weight of your biggest baby."
Mum @erikasilenceweber then responded to the request, saying she was due to have a C-section due to the size of her baby but went into labour a day early.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
"So everyone keeps tagging me in this and telling me I should do this.
"At 37 weeks I went in for an ultrasound and my son was weighing in at 9lb 15oz so we scheduled for a c-section.
"I ended up being put into labour the day before c-section and I still went with a c-section because the doctor highly advised that, and ... I had a baby that was 12lbs 6oz!"
@erikasilenceweber
#stitch with @tawnee117 #greenscreen #mommy #baby #babyboy #fyp #bigbaby @keewee67♬ original sound - Erika Silence Weber
The video has attracted more than six million views with one joking the baby "should already be paying taxes".
"Bro came out with a whole credit score," one wrote.
Another said: "So you gave birth to a football player."
While another joked: "That child came out already three years old."