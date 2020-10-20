Woman gets own back after creepy man sends unsolicited nude photo

One woman has come up with the ultimate way to shut down unsolicited messages after receiving an X-rated snap she definitely didn't ask for. Photo / Twitter

A major downside of online dating as a woman is the copious amounts of unsolicited nudes.

But one woman has come up with the ultimate way to shut it down after receiving an X-rated snap she definitely didn't ask for – and it's so good girls, you're going to want to save it.

After being sent a naked snap of a male stranger's genitalia one too many times, the woman responded with a comeback so effective the man who sent her the unwarranted image swiftly deleted his account.

She shared the text exchange on Twitter, where she revealed a random guy had messaged her, opening with, "Hi".

However, it quickly went downhill when he followed his innocent opener with: "My c**k can we talk".

Woman sent X-rated photo online sends creepy man best comeback. Photo / Twitter

What followed next was a half-naked photo of himself exposing his private parts, something the woman had not once asked for or suggested she was keen on seeing – let's face it, she hadn't even responded to his messages.

This is where her stroke of genius comes into play. Rather than engage the man in conversation, she responded pretending to be an automated text.

Here's how it went down.

"AUTOREPLY: We have detected the transmission of unsolicited pornographic images of a potentially illegal nature [code: 36489-a] and your device's IP address has been forwarded to the police department pending an investigation.

"If you think this is a mistake, reply STOP."

A woman came up with the best response by pretending to send him an automated message back. Photo / Twitter

In a complete panic, the man replies "stop" not once but twice.

He then quickly deletes his account in a bid to delete all traces of himself – but not before the woman had screenshot the whole thread.

"Absolutely thrilled with this he's sh**e himself," she wrote on Twitter, sharing the whole awkward exchange.

"Also lmaooo your man has truly wet the bed."

The man was clearly panicked and later deleted his account. Photo / Twitter

Her post has racked up more than 719,000 likes, as women praised her clever response – claiming they were going to use it themselves.

"I wish I'd thought of that! Absolutely inspired. Why do they think it will work?" one person commented.

"Love seeing these tactics by women to fight back against these assaults," another wrote.

"That's it, I'm copying that text, might be useful," someone else added.

While many said they wish they'd thought of this, branding her reply "perfect".

The viral reply to the man's unwanted photo comes after dating apps such as Tinder, Bumble and Hinge were thrown into the spotlight over their safety policies, hot off the back of a Four Corners investigation and a viral post shared by a Sydney woman who was verbally abused by a man she'd never met when she rejected his advances.

Ebonie Sanderson shared audio messages she received from a man named Tom in which he could be heard calling her a "disgusting fat pig" after she said she declined to meet him for sex.

The man was later identified as Thomas McGuirk by his employer and subsequently fired.

He later spoke to news.com.au to apologise for his behaviour, saying he was "deeply sorry" for his actions.